Keeping Memory AliveJoseph LongAppledaily

In a speech last week before the political bureau made up of 25 Communist Party of China members, Xi Jinping reportedly told senior party officials that it was important to present a picture of a credible, kind and respectable China, and to assert yourself more. effectively on the world stage to strengthen its voice and status, adding that China should be open and confident, but also modest and humble. The remarks came amid escalating rhetoric between China and the free world on issues such as the genocidal crackdown on the Uyghur ethnic minority in Xinjiang, the relentless obscuration of the coronavirus, and the continued brutalization and oppression. of the people of Hong Kong. In recent years, Chinese officials and diplomats have been encouraged to adopt an aggressive and, at times, confrontational strategy of conducting international affairs called Wolf Warrior Diplomacy. Chinese diplomats are not just allowed to use sarcasm and assault. against those who dispute its positions. The fact that Xi felt there was a need to address the issue of affirmative messages at a party session reflects that his Wolf Warrior diplomats could have spiraled out of control.

It’s fine for Xi to order a change in rhetoric to repair the damage that has been done by the CCP’s complacent Wolf Warrior-style diplomacy. What Xi fails to realize is that the damage to China’s image on the world stage was not simply caused by his party’s self-defeating strategy in the conduct of international affairs, but also by ideological and physical threats that his regime has posed on the world. Over the past year, China has not only inflicted an unprecedented pandemic on the world by exporting a deadly virus which, through its despicable cover-up efforts at the start of the epidemic, has so far caused around ten million more deaths. worldwide; he also saw in the catastrophe an opportunity to export his model of autocratic governance as a privileged alternative to the Western liberal model. Vaccines and medical resources have been accumulated and used as political leverage on countries less endowed and unsympathetic to Chinese expansionism. In Xinjiang and Hong Kong, China has taken advantage of the devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the West to escalate its persecution of those who oppose its autocratic rule. Millions of Uyghur Muslims have been imprisoned in concentration camps and subjected to torture, forced labor and sterilization; in Hong Kong, sweeping laws have been enacted to criminalize any act that Chinese authorities deem subversive or part of secession. The entire opposition has been jailed and a handful of pro-democracy activists have been banished to live in forced exile. The Chinese state’s rogue and villainous behavior does not seem likely to attract converts despite its wishful thinking that a change in rhetoric would do the trick.

Over the years, the way the Chinese state brutalized and slaughtered its people has hardly come across as believable, kind and respectable. Yesterday marked the 32nd anniversary of the Tiananmen Massacre, an incident in which Beijing is so desperate it escapes human memory that it banned the annual candlelight vigil in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park, the largest in the world. for the second year in a row, citing (wisely) concerns about the coronavirus. More than 7,000 police officers were mobilized to terrorize citizens and silence them, and mourners were warned in advance that they could face up to five years in prison for wearing black or holding a candle on same day. Now that the Chinese state is preparing a propaganda campaign to seek a likeable image, our memory has become all the more important. Defending the memory of Tiananmen is the first line of defense, said Chow Hang Tung, vice president of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of China’s Democratic Patriotic Movements. When forgetting is obligatory, remembrance becomes a duty: in defiance of Beijing’s systematic campaign to cover up its hideous crimes, we must persist in our efforts to keep alive the memory of them not only of the Tiananmen massacre that Beijing wants. so desperately make us forget. , but also of those pro-democracy activists who are currently imprisoned in Hong Kong, of the millions of Uyghurs who are persecuted in Xinjiang and, above all, of its despicable cover-up at the start of the coronavirus epidemic and the possible ten million additional deaths it caused around the world.

(Joseph Long is a London-based writer and linguist from Hong Kong.)

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: [email protected]

Apple Daily reserves the right to decline, shorten, edit, or edit guest opinion columns to ensure accuracy, length, clarity and style, and the right to remove and withhold guest opinion columns. columns at the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the editors do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

———————————

The brand new English edition of Apple Dailys is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Apple daily in the App Store or Google Play