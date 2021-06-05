Every social media platform Donald Trump is banned from using (so far)





Around the variety, there were around 52,000 members before the forum closed.

Shopify

Perhaps the boldest move, Shopify has removed official Trump campaign products from the platform and disabled online stores Trumpstore.com and shop.donaldjtrump.com. “Based on recent events, we have determined that the actions of President Donald J. Trump violate our acceptable youth policy. 7, by CBS News ..

A spokeswoman said Mr. Trump was suspended from access to Snapchat during the January 6 riots. Confirm with The Hill.

Snapchat previously stopped promoting Mr. Trump’s account on the Discover page in June 2020. Told Business Insider at the time. “By offering free promotions on Discover, we are not amplifying the voice that incites racial violence or injustice. There is no racial violence or injustice in our society and we are in the United States. We stand in solidarity with all those who seek peace, love, equality and justice. “

Oh, how has the picture changed? I remember the time Trump tried to ban TikTok – well, Trump doesn’t have his own account, but the video platform found a way to limit its reach anyway. On January 7, TikTok confirmed that we will be removing a video of Trump’s speech that appears to have incited violence on Capitol Hill. Additionally, we redirect crowd-used hashtags such as #stormthecapitol and #patriotparty to community guidelines.

However, the company has not said it will ban Mr. Trump if he tries to join the platform.

Of course, that’s his previous attitude and he joined a competitor Triller’s back in August.

Cramps

On January 7, Twitch, an Amazon-owned live streaming video platform that has become popular with gamers, invalidated Trump’s account indefinitely. A spokeswoman said: “In light of yesterday’s shocking attack on Capitol Hill, we turned off President Trump’s Twitch channel. Told TechCrunch, “Given the current abnormal situation and the President’s pushing rhetoric, this is a necessary step to protect our community and prevent Twitch from being used to incite more violence. believe.”

CNN Mr. Trump noted that he had “considerably” fewer followers on Twitter than on Twitter and Facebook.

On January 8, Trump’s Twitter account @realDonaldTrump Suspended indefinitely He then attempted to tweet from his @POTUS account, but Twitter immediately deleted the post and suspended his @TrumpTeam account.

“As already mentioned, trying to avoid suspension by using another account violates our rules,” a Twitter spokeswoman said. The man said in a statement. “We’ve taken steps to do this for recent tweets from @POTUS accounts. For government accounts such as @POTUS and @WhiteHouse, we limit their use rather than permanently suspending them. I will take steps to do so. “

On January 7, YouTube unveiled a multi-step plan to prevent the dangerous spread of false information. “From today, all channels posting new videos containing false allegations that violate our policies will be on strike, given the disturbing events that took place yesterday and the proven election results. Will be “

The channel was previously warned before it was shut down for violating YouTube guidelines, but now it will soon be shut down. If you receive three violation alerts within 90 days, the channel will be permanently deleted.

YouTube also claimed to have removed “thousands” of videos that falsely alleged voter fraud, including “some videos that President Trump posted on his channel.”

This page will be updated if more companies remove Trump from the platform.

