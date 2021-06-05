Pakistani universities need special attention from Imran Khan





Higher education and research are not yet on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s radar, although his first update on the historic Lahore proceeding on April 29, 2018 was education, research and higher education.

Apart from amending the Higher Education Commission Act, a very welcome step taken by the government, nothing extraordinary has been accomplished in the field of research to bring quality education to universities in Pakistan, in particular the provinces governed by the government led by the PTI.

The emphasis on quantity (number of students) in universities only adds to the miseries at the international level due to intellectual inferiority as higher education in Pakistan lacks the capacity to compete at the level international with a few exceptions.

Over the past three years since Prime Minister Imran Khan was sworn in, the main goal of various universities has been to increase the number of students (quantity), putting aside the need for an education of quality to compete internationally.

The issue of quality education was addressed by the then Minister of Science and Technology, Mr. Fawad Chaudhry, in his tweet of December 20, 2020, stressing his desire and reiterating his advice to the Commission of higher education in Pakistan to reform universities by changing the curriculum and appointing the most competent professionals and researchers from universities, but to no avail.

NO https://t.co/ZmbbDggwO9

– Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 20, 2020

The idea was reaffirmed by Dr Shahbaz Gill on the same date through a tweet saying that universities focus only on quantity and that the least attention is paid to quality education. Dr Gill further said that universities have not been able to introduce quality into undergraduate teaching, but produce tons of doctorates while neglecting the core needs of an education and training. ‘quality research.

Generalized violation of HEC rules

Ironically, the two cabinet members have publicly expressed their grievances over the miserable conditions of higher education, but little has been done yet. HEC has failed miserably to implement its own rules and regulations in true letter and spirit at various universities and universities are burning midnight oil to increase the numbers. The following measures can help bring transparency and quality education and research to universities.

The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan fails to take timely action against irregularities in various universities in the private and public sectors for violation of the rules. The late actions of HEC encourage universities to break the rules to launch new programs. Illegally initiated programs continue and the diplomas issued as a result are verified by HEC.

This leniency on the part of HEC is one of the only reasons to decrease the quality of education because the creation of new research programs by universities without the approval of HEC has never been called true. question and none are effectively penalized.

Although the HEC issues, alerts, notifications and instructions to universities and general masses, but the same are ignored and ultimately the HEC surrenders to avoid litigation and verify illegal and illegal programs and degrees initiated and issued by universities, resulting in a downfall of an already debilitating quality education.

Universities play a detrimental role in quality education by paying more attention to increasing the number of students ignoring all standards of quality education by decreasing merit and inappropriate proportion of human and physical resources.

Universities prefer to show the quantity to the authorities because the emergence of a quality education takes time and the results appear after years but, on the contrary, the quantity can be increased in two months and no mental effort is required as required in a quality education.

To have a sudden increase in the number of students, universities in the public sector have no other option but to violate HEC’s rules and their own statutes.

Universities need effective reforms

University recruitments are in violation of rules and regulations placing immense financial burden on the budget of universities certified by the Punjab anti-corruption institution after investigating the special orders of the government of Punjab to discover the discrepancies and irregularities in the last decade from 2008 to 2018 recommended strict legal measures against this crime.

The report was published in print and electronic media on January 1, 2021. The report recommended restricting the emergency powers given to university directors, finding them to be the real cause of maladministration, a real threat to the quality of the university. ‘education. The actions proposed in the report will help bring transparency to recruitment procedures by supporting the dream of having quality education in higher institutes and universities.

Founder of Namal University in Pakistan and former Chancellor of the University of Bradford (2005-2014), the outgoing Prime Minister, Mr Imran Khan, must give top priority to the issue of quality education in institutions education to transform research standards in universities. .

Pakistani universities are gravely suffering from corruption and nepotism after three years under his tenure as prime minister. Special attention should be paid by Minister of Education Dr. Shafqat Mahmood on the deplorable state of higher education institutes and universities to reform them.

Dr Shahbaz Gill, Ph.D. graduate, must play his role in transforming quality education with his experience and knowledge of research.

The author holds a PhD and Assistant Professor at Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan Campus. He can be contacted at: [email protected] The opinions expressed in the article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Global Village Space.

