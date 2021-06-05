45.3% refuse Jokowi for 3 periods, costly changes





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – InvestigationIndonesian political parameters show 45.3% of respondents disagree Joko Widodoserved as President of Indonesia for three terms. These results were obtained from a survey of 1,200 respondents through remote interrogation on May 23-28, 2021 with margin of errorplus / minus 2.9% at the 95% confidence level. Several things caused Jokowi’s refusal for three terms. One of them is that it does not conform to the constitution or the 1945 constitution with a 7.6 percent vote. “The public thinks it is too expensive to amend the 1945 Constitution to serve three terms,” ​​Indonesian Political Parameters executive director Adi Prayitno said on Saturday. This is in line with a survey of 50.6% of those polled who rejected the constitutional amendment to extend Jokowi’s tenure to three terms. Other reasons are that the three periods are considered too long (6.8%), Jokowi’s performance is not good (5%), discrimination is endemic (4.3%), selective slashing laws ( 4%) and to provide opportunities for other characters (3.7 percent). The rejection was also due to several reasons, such as Jokowi being seen as not serious in eradicating corruption (3.1%), no longer liking Jokowi (2.9%), Indonesia needs to a new manager (2.6%). Respondents also assessed that Jokowi for three periods violated democratic principles (1.9%), later became authoritarian (1.2%), culturally inappropriate (0.6%) and was not thirsty for power (0.4%). Jokowi’s three-term disapproval came from the regions of Banten, DKI Jakarta, West Java, East Indonesia, Kalimantan, Sulawesi and Sumatra. The survey also showed that 29.4 percent of respondents chose not to answer and 25.3 percent agreed for three periods. The main reason the support is given is that Jokowi is seen as a pro-small people. The reason why it ranks first with 4.5 percent. Several other reasons are because the infrastructure developed in Jokowi’s time, good performance, still love Jokowi, Bansos, to continue what has not been completed, still deserve to lead, and close to people Jokowi is also seen as capable of making Indonesia more advanced, equitable development, fairly stable politics and easier transportation. Respondents who agreed that Jokowi had three periods were in Bali, Nusa Tenggara, Central Java, Yogyakarta and East Java. Meanwhile, President Jokowi has taken a stand on the issue of a three-term presidential term. He said he did not intend to serve as president for three terms. He stressed that he would always respect the 1945 Constitution which stipulates that the president’s term is two terms. “I stress that I have no intention. I have no interest in becoming president for three terms. The constitution imposes two terms. We must protect him together,” Jokowi said in a statement on Monday (3/15) . (chr / arh)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









