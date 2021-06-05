World Environment Day is celebrated around the world today; PM Modi will attend the event this morning





World Environment Day is celebrated around the world today. It is one of the largest annual events organized by the United Nations to raise awareness of the importance of nature. The United Nations General Assembly established World Environment Day in 1972, which was the first day of the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment. It was first observed in 1974. The theme for this year's World Environment Day is "Reimagine. Recreate. Restore.' because this year marks the beginning of the United Nations Decade for Ecosystem Restoration. Each World Environment Day is organized by a different country in which official celebrations take place. This year's host is Pakistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the World Environment Day event today at 11 a.m. via video conference. The event is jointly organized by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change. The theme of this year's event is promoting biofuels for a better environment. During the event, the Prime Minister will release the report of the Panel of Experts on the Roadmap for Ethanol Blending in India 2020-2025. To commemorate World Environment Day, the Indian government is issuing the E-20 notification directing oil companies to sell ethanol-blended gasoline with an ethanol percentage of up to 20% from the 1st April 2023 and BIS specifications for higher ethanol blends E12 and E15. These efforts will facilitate the establishment of additional ethanol distillation capacity and provide timelines for making blended fuel available nationwide. It will also help increase ethanol consumption in ethanol-producing states and neighboring regions, before 2025. The Prime Minister will launch a pilot project of E 100 dispensing stations at three sites in Pune. Mr. Modi will also interact with farmers to gain insight into their first-hand experience, as facilitators on the blending ethanol and compressed biogas programs.

