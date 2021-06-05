PM calls for joint efforts to deal satisfactorily with sea-related issues

Premier Pham Minh Chinh chats online with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang by phone

The head of the Vietnamese government made the statement during his online talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on June 4, in which the former said that the preservation and development of centuries-old friendship and strategic cooperation partnership globalization with China were the top priority of Vietnam’s foreign policy.

Chinh also briefed Li on the results of the 13th National Party Congress as well as Vietnam’s foreign policy, adding that the Vietnamese Party and government also consider strengthening bilateral relations in a healthy and effective manner as an important factor in stability. and development in every nation, thereby contributing to peace, cooperation and development in the region and in the world as a whole.

Chinh congratulated the Chinese Communist Party on its upcoming 100th anniversary and expressed confidence that the Chinese people will record even greater achievements to make remarkable contributions to the maintenance of peace, stability, development and regional and global prosperity.

The two leaders underlined the positive development of bilateral relations in a multitude of fields on the basis of the centuries-old friendship and direct instructions from the main leaders of the parties and countries, including the general secretary of the Vietnamese party Nguyen Phu Trong and the secretary Party General and State President of China Xi Jinping, as well as the efforts of both sides.

They also shared the point of view on the importance of the traditional and friendly neighborhood, the comprehensive strategic cooperation partnership and measures to strengthen ties in the future.

The two sides agreed to maintain regular exchanges and meetings at all levels in a flexible manner in the current context, to improve the quality, efficiency and sustainability of cooperation in the fields of economy, trade and development. investment, to share their experience in the fight against COVID-19 and socio-economic development, and to strengthen coordination at the level of regional and international mechanisms.

They exchanged invitations to visit their respective countries at an appropriate time when the pandemic is brought under control.

The two men also agreed on the need to take measures to address Vietnam’s trade deficit, boost the import of Vietnamese agroforestry and fishery products, especially fruits such as lychee, mango, dragon fruit and the longan which are in harvest period.

It is essential to avoid disruptions in the supply and production chains between the two countries, and to accelerate cooperation projects, including the Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro line.

They suggested increasing collaboration in the fight against the pandemic and seeking appropriate and effective solutions so that China can help Vietnam develop its vaccine strategy.

The leaders stressed the importance of cooperation in the field of fishing in the Gulf of Tonkin and continued to sign an agreement on the establishment of a hotline to deal with emerging incidents.

On sea-related issues, Chinh suggested joint efforts to maintain peace and stability, and deal satisfactorily with issues at sea in the spirit of high-level common perceptions and respect for the law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS).

The two sides must control the differences and take into account the interests, legal and legitimate rights as well as the situation of the other to settle the East Sea issue, he said, calling for efforts. joint efforts with ASEAN to accelerate the development of an effective and substantive code. of the East Sea (COC).

For his part, Li congratulated the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) on the success of its 13th National Congress and the achievements Vietnam has made in socio-economic development and combating the pandemic.

The Chinese Party, the State Council and the people attach importance to relations with Vietnam and stand ready to deepen friendly neighborly relations, bringing pragmatic interests to the peoples of both countries.

China will intensify cooperation with Vietnam and support it in the prevention and control of COVID-19, and take into consideration Vietnam’s suggestions for cooperation in economy, trade and investment, he said. declared.

Li said China aspires to speed up negotiating mechanisms at sea and work with Vietnam as well as ASEAN to reach the COC soon in the coming times.