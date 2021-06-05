Pakistan faces criticism after journalist pulled off air for criticizing military





ANI | Updated: 05 Jun 2021 11:12 AM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 5 (ANI): Pakistan has witnessed “harsh” criticism of its press freedom in the country after recent “major” incidents occurred, banning and assaulting journalists for criticizing the government and the ‘army. Prominent journalist Hamid Mir was dismissed from his post in the air this week after denouncing the country’s military during a protest against an attack on another journalist. Mir had given a speech during a demonstration in support of fellow journalist Asad Toor who was recently attacked by three masked men for criticizing the government. Both incidents tarnished Pakistan’s image, as many organizations expressed their disappointment. A study was carried out by the European Foundation for South Asian Studies, which reveals that the situation has taken such grim proportions in Pakistan that the government led by Imran Khan, unhappy with the existing impunity for killings and harassment of journalists, implemented a draconian new media law, the Pakistan Med ia Development Authority (PMDA) Ordinance 2021, which aims to centralize media monitoring under one oppressive authority and calls on media courts to punish swiftly journalists for violating the new rules.

The obvious move to formalize state censorship has been called “martial law on the media” by the Federal Union of Journalists of Pakistan (PFUJ), while others have cryptically commented that the new law would be the pride of the junta in Myanmar. The Pakistani government, meanwhile, sought to deny that it had anything to do with Toor’s attack or Mir’s dismissal, and in the process made allegations that bordered on the unintelligible and the absurd. Information Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry tweeted that the government had nothing to do with the work of any broadcast group and that all were operating under the relevant constitutional clauses and that they independently decided to broadcast their programs and appoint teams for them. Likewise, on the attack on Toor, the Information Ministry said in a statement that Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the overly powerful Pakistani spy agency, had “completely disassociated itself” from. the attack. Mir made a comment in his speech at the May 28 protest that appeared to upend mainstream thinking about Pakistan. He had alleged “You (the military establishment) say your tanks have rusted and you want friendship with India, when we don’t help you build the new story of friendship with India, you call media not to help you Press freedom has long been a problem in Pakistan, but the situation has deteriorated markedly under Imran Khan, who dismissed allegations of attacks on the Pakistani press as a “joke”. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) ranked Pakistan as the fifth most dangerous place to practice journalism, with 138 journalists losing their lives in the line of duty between 1990 and 2020. Just ‘in 2021, 3 journalists were murdered and one, Absar Alam, injured in an assassination attempt. across the country were targeted with impunity by activists, political actors and security agencies (ANI)

