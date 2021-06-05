Increased Deputy Minister Seats, Observer: State Should Save





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) adds additional post – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) adds additional post deputy minister (wamen) namely the Deputy Minister of Empowerment of the Civil Apparatus of the State and Bureaucratic Reform (Wamenpan-RB), through Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 47 of 2021. These are controversy. “Jokowi’s decision is certainly surprising considering that the country is currently in financial difficulty. The state must be frugal so that development plans are not disrupted. Even in the name of savings, civil servants have to receive THR and the salary 13 is not full. Officials must accept the decision even if they have to pat their chest, “Esa University political scientist Unggul Jamiluddin Ritonga said on Saturday (5/6/2021). Bang Jamil, as it is usually called, estimated that with the addition of the deputy minister, the budget of the Kemenpan RB would increase. In fact, there were previously 15 deputy ministers in 14 departments. This means that the presence of the deputy minister really weighs on the state budget. Read also: Criticism of Wamenpan-RB’s position, PKS proposes to president to do so “So you can imagine how much the state budget has to be spent on deputy ministers. The budget released by the state does not seem to be up to their performance,” he said. In fact, continued the former dean of FIKOM IISIP Jakarta, the public so far does not know what women are doing. The public only knows that the department that has a deputy minister did not stand out either. Also Read: President Jokowi Officially Adds Deputy Minister, PAN-RB Deputy Minister He gave an example, the Ministry of Public Enterprises which has two deputy ministers, but their performance is poor. It was even later discovered that there were state-owned enterprises that had suffered losses of trillions of rupees. Thus, the addition of deputy ministers is voluntarily granted to volunteers or to success teams who do not yet have an assigned position. They should just sit back and enjoy a soft chair, not to improve ministry performance. “It’s certainly contrary to what Jokowi has said many times. He said he wanted the extraordinary, not the ordinary,” he said. If this is properly implemented by Jokowi, he continued, all the ministers accompanying him would have to meet extraordinary criteria. Such a minister certainly does not need a deputy minister. In addition, in each ministry there is already a secretary general and a director general. They can exercise the functions and duties of the deputy minister. Therefore, according to him, functionally, the post of deputy minister is not necessary. The secretary general and the general manager can do it well. In fact, their competence may be better than that of a politically appointed MP. On this basis, Jokowi should abolish the post of deputy minister, not add it. It is all the more urgent as the state finances are dying. “The problem is, does Jokowi dare to do it? Politically, Jokowi is certainly reluctant to do it.” (zik)

