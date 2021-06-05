Regarding Hajj Quota, Observers Suggest Jokowi Ask Rizieq Shihab for Help





LENGKONG, AYOBANDUNG.COM – Observers suggest that Jokowi or Joko Widodo as President of Indonesia seek help from Habib Rizieq Shihab regarding the hajj quota. Muslim Arbi suggested that Jokowi meet Habib Rizieq Shihab. Meeting with Habib Rizieq Shihab or HRS was suggested to discuss so that Indonesian pilgrims can travel to Saudi Arabia. Muslim Arbi said Habib Rizieq was close to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Muslim Arbi revealed that HRS studied at a Saudi university. Currently, says Muslim Arbi, friends of HRS during college have served in the local kingdom. That is why, through this connection, HRS is supposed to be able to open the doors to future pilgrims from Indonesia. “President Jokowi should have asked HRS for help in putting pressure on the Saudis so that the Indonesian hajj can leave,” Muslim Arbi said, quoted by Suara.com. “Several alumni of King Saud University in Saudi Arabia who were friends with HRS have become civil servants there. HRS can also be used to pressure Saudi clerics so that Indonesia can send the hajj, ”he continued. Saudi Kingdom regarding the treatment of MSM by the Jokowi government In addition, Arbi Muslim assured that the Saudi kingdom was aware of the mistreatment by Jokowi’s government on HRS in Indonesia. In fact, they believe Jokowi upset, imprisoned and killed the known HRS activist. From there, Muslim added, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia finally understands the true character of the Indonesian government. In addition to treating the clergy less well, they are also said to like to lie. “Unlike Indonesian officials who accuse HRS of staying too long or having legal problems in Saudi Arabia. From there, Saudi officials already know the character of Indonesian officials who like to lie,” he said. Muslims say Muslims in Indonesia are the tallest in the world. Worse, he said, despite such a status, the Saudi kingdom still does not want to open the door to Hajj. This fact, he said, would certainly tarnish Jokowi in the eyes of the Islamic world. “Not to mention that potential pilgrims are increasingly disappointed with Jokowi’s government,” said Muslim.

