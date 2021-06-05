Delhi lawmaker seeks to protect Prime Minister Modi’s mosques during construction of Central Vista project





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is criticized by the opposition for his Central Vista project to replace British-made infrastructure in areas of central Delhi. The $ 3 billion project received the green light from an Indian court even as many demanded a halt to construction amid the catastrophic second wave of the covid pandemic.

Delhi Aam Aadmi (AAP) party leader Amanatullah Khan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for assurances that no mosques will be affected by the Central Vista project. He said in the letter that apprehensions had been expressed on social media that some of the mosques were “risky for demolition” because of the project. “The Zabta Ganj Mosque in Mansingh Road, the Mosque at the Vice President’s Residence and the Krishi Bhawan Mosque could be damaged due to the Central Vista project. I will discuss the matter with the Prime Minister’s office and Hardeep S Puri (Union Housing and Urban Minister of Foreign Affairs. No damage to these mosques will be tolerated, “he tweeted in Hindi. I don’t want to start any controversy; my only goal is to protect these mosques. The government should be clear on this issue, Khan told Sputnik. Khan said he sincerely expected the central government to give assurances that none of the sites would be demolished or their nature would be altered as a result of the Central Vista project. I am the chairman of the Delhi Waqf board and to date no communication is sent to us by any authority in charge of the Central Vista project regarding a mosque or other Waqf property, he noted. When asked what his next decision was, the state legislator said: If I don’t get my letter answered, I will go to higher court, as I mentioned in my letter. Reacting to Khan’s letter to Prime Minister Modi, Delhi BJP chief Kapil Mishra said it was an unwanted controversy and the law would deal with it accordingly. If it is an illegal and unauthorized religious structure on public land, it should be removed. The law will take its course. As for the mosques at the Central Vista Project sites, these are legally protected sites, ”Mishra told Sputnik. The Central Vista Project is an ambitious Narendra Modi government project to redevelop a 3.2 km stretch – the Central Vista – located in the heart of Lutyens Delhi. built by the British in the 1930s. The project involves the demolition and reconstruction of several government buildings, including iconic landmarks, and the construction of a new Parliament building at a cost of approximately $ 2.8 billion .







