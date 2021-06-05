Politics
The Jokowi-Prabowo plan deserves the thumbs up
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – After the death of 53 servicemen in the KRI Nanggala-402 drama which left national sadness, the efforts of the government to modernize the main weapons system (Alutsista) of the TNI, which are old and obsolete, are increasingly more visible. In addition, at present, the TNI does not have adequate preparation for combat where the number of defense and security equipment (Alpalhankam) and ammunition is limited. Some of Alpalhankams are old and not performing optimally.
Indonesian Institute of Defense and Strategic Studies (Lesperssi) Executive Director Rizal Darma Putra said the commitment of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto in an effort to modernize the defense equipment system by drafting a presidential decree on the rejuvenation of the main weapons system is commendable. This commitment will bring certainty to the Alutsista in the future.
“The attention of President Joko Widodo and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto deserves a boost in this regard,” Rizal Darma Putra said in a press release on Saturday (5/6/2021).
He agreed that the strategic plan to accelerate the rejuvenation of the Alutsista, which is currently being prepared by the Defense Ministry, would have security investments in defense for 25 years.
“Things that have never been done before. I agree with what the government is currently planning, namely the procurement system which will be staggered, which will be carried out in 2021-2024, “he said.
Rizal estimated that the investments made directly in 2021-2024 will increase Indonesia’s negotiating position to obtain defense equipment at more affordable prices.
“In addition, because the investment is made in a relatively short time, it is certain that all the tools spent can work together or compatible with each other, ”he explained.
“He will have security investments in defense for 25 years. Things that have never been done before, ”said Rizal.
For your information, the government is currently preparing a financing strategy for the main investment in defense equipment. First, a constant 0.8% percentage of defense budget to GDP over the next 25 years. The budget for achieving the Alpalhankam priority for 2020-2024 would be USD 125 billion by seeking alternative funding sources to reduce the burden of achieving Alpalhankam on state finances.
“While the numbers look fantastic, we think $ 125 billion to buy defense equipment for 25 years is low and even tends to be conservative compared to Indonesia’s potential GDP over 25 years,” he said. -he adds.
Rizal said that so far Indonesia’s defense spending has also continued to decline relative to economic growth over the past six years when in 2013 it reached 0.9 percent of GDP and accounted for now 0.78% of GDP.
“This means that there is still room for the state to buy new Alutsista. And it means Defense Minister Prabowo effectively calculated the proportion of Alutsista’s investment plan,” he said. -he explains.
The Kompas Research and Development survey of Tuesday, May 25, 2021 found that 92.8% of respondents said the government periodically needs to add quality advanced or more modern defense equipment to maintain the defense and sovereignty of Indonesian territory. .
“The idea that the modernization of the defense equipment system is not necessary because there is no war should be ruled out because currently Indonesia is in fact covered by various threats, both military and not military, ”he concluded.
Source: BeritaSatu.com
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]