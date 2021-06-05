The Jokowi-Prabowo plan deserves the thumbs up

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – After the death of 53 servicemen in the KRI Nanggala-402 drama which left national sadness, the efforts of the government to modernize the main weapons system (Alutsista) of the TNI, which are old and obsolete, are increasingly more visible. In addition, at present, the TNI does not have adequate preparation for combat where the number of defense and security equipment (Alpalhankam) and ammunition is limited. Some of Alpalhankams are old and not performing optimally.

Indonesian Institute of Defense and Strategic Studies (Lesperssi) Executive Director Rizal Darma Putra said the commitment of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto in an effort to modernize the defense equipment system by drafting a presidential decree on the rejuvenation of the main weapons system is commendable. This commitment will bring certainty to the Alutsista in the future.

“The attention of President Joko Widodo and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto deserves a boost in this regard,” Rizal Darma Putra said in a press release on Saturday (5/6/2021).

He agreed that the strategic plan to accelerate the rejuvenation of the Alutsista, which is currently being prepared by the Defense Ministry, would have security investments in defense for 25 years.

“Things that have never been done before. I agree with what the government is currently planning, namely the procurement system which will be staggered, which will be carried out in 2021-2024, “he said.

Rizal estimated that the investments made directly in 2021-2024 will increase Indonesia’s negotiating position to obtain defense equipment at more affordable prices.

“In addition, because the investment is made in a relatively short time, it is certain that all the tools spent can work together or compatible with each other, ”he explained.

For your information, the government is currently preparing a financing strategy for the main investment in defense equipment. First, a constant 0.8% percentage of defense budget to GDP over the next 25 years. The budget for achieving the Alpalhankam priority for 2020-2024 would be USD 125 billion by seeking alternative funding sources to reduce the burden of achieving Alpalhankam on state finances.

“While the numbers look fantastic, we think $ 125 billion to buy defense equipment for 25 years is low and even tends to be conservative compared to Indonesia’s potential GDP over 25 years,” he said. -he adds.

Rizal said that so far Indonesia’s defense spending has also continued to decline relative to economic growth over the past six years when in 2013 it reached 0.9 percent of GDP and accounted for now 0.78% of GDP.

“This means that there is still room for the state to buy new Alutsista. And it means Defense Minister Prabowo effectively calculated the proportion of Alutsista’s investment plan,” he said. -he explains.

The Kompas Research and Development survey of Tuesday, May 25, 2021 found that 92.8% of respondents said the government periodically needs to add quality advanced or more modern defense equipment to maintain the defense and sovereignty of Indonesian territory. .

“The idea that the modernization of the defense equipment system is not necessary because there is no war should be ruled out because currently Indonesia is in fact covered by various threats, both military and not military, ”he concluded.

Source: BeritaSatu.com