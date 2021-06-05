G7 summit: Protesters disguised as Boris Johnson burn boat on Cornish beach





A number of Ocean Rebellion protesters who are members of Ocean Rebellion staged a shocking scene on the shores of a Cornish seaside resort today (5 June). Photos show two people on the shore of Marazion – one dressed as Boris Johnson and the other with an oil / gas can over their heads to represent the fossil fuel industry. The couple were seen sitting on deckchairs as the sun rose this morning, next to a boat that was burning in the bay and emitting black smoke. The sail bore the inscription “Your Children’s Future”. It comes as the G7 summit is due to take place this month in Cornwall, the first meeting of world leaders since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The G7 (Group of Seven) summit will host leaders from countries including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and, this year, guest leaders from Australia, India and Korea. South. This will be Joe Biden’s first visit to the UK as President of the United States. The event will be hosted in Carbis Bay, with its neighbors St Ives and other parts of Cornwall – including Falmouth – expected to host international delegates and the media. Protesters on the beach today say the stage they built represents’ the utter lack of purpose of UK governments to do anything to tackle catastrophic climate change, ocean acidification and loss of biodiversity that will devastate our entire future and leave a dead ocean for future generations’



(Image: Greg Martin / Cornwall Live)

Ocean Rebellion members say the UK government must make the ocean a priority in the G7 and want politicians to distance themselves from the fossil fuel industry. They call on all governments to end navigation subsidies and start taxing navigation fuel and the fleet is put on leave until a full and open investigation into global fish stocks is completed. In a statement, the group said: “Countless young people have already decided not to have children because the future they will face is just too difficult. With extreme weather conditions already plaguing many people. , crop yields are insufficient and food shortages lead to conflict, forced migration and famine. “Our disregard for the ocean has led to a catastrophic decline in fish stocks, with many critical habitats totally destroyed. “It’s an emergency.



(Image: Greg Martin / Cornwall Live)

“Ocean Rebellion calls on the G7 to wake up, join the dots and take immediate action. “G7 Heads of State Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, Justin Trudeau, Emanuel Macron, Angela Merkel, Mario Draghi, Suga Yoshihide and Ursula Von der Leyen, the choice is yours: continue in infamy, which you only remember for your inability to act when there was still time, or at the height of the opportunity and to act. “ Below are some of the demands the group believes the government needs to take “immediate action” on. a global ban on bottom trawling by COP26 as a prelude to urgent repair of marine biodiversity and habitat.

Emissions from shipping cause high levels of atmospheric CO2, and carbon black from heavy fuel oil (HFO) used in shipping causes the polar ice to melt faster. HFO is waste from the petroleum industry. Ocean Rebellion calls for

a ban on the use of HFO, especially in sensitive polar regions

reduction of maritime transport emissions by at least 10% per year from now on through means such as slow navigation with low fuel consumption and the withdrawal of inefficient vessels, in order to be consistent with the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

Inclusion of emissions from maritime transport and aviation in nationally defined contributions determining emission reductions.

The taxation of marine fuels aligned with that of land fuels.

It is necessary to examine whether the Frankenstein fuels (fuels with very low sulfur content) approved by the IMO cause engine failures such as that of the Wakashio which caused the disaster on the coast of Mauritius. Ocean Rebellion calls for the banning of HFO and VLSF and their replacement with distillates.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos