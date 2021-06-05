G7 summit: Protesters disguised as Boris Johnson burn boat on Cornish beach

A number of Ocean Rebellion protesters who are members of Ocean Rebellion staged a shocking scene on the shores of a Cornish seaside resort today (5 June).
Photos show two people on the shore of Marazion – one dressed as Boris Johnson and the other with an oil / gas can over their heads to represent the fossil fuel industry.
The couple were seen sitting on deckchairs as the sun rose this morning, next to a boat that was burning in the bay and emitting black smoke. The sail bore the inscription “Your Children’s Future”.
It comes as the G7 summit is due to take place this month in Cornwall, the first meeting of world leaders since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The G7 (Group of Seven) summit will host leaders from countries including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and, this year, guest leaders from Australia, India and Korea. South. This will be Joe Biden’s first visit to the UK as President of the United States.
The event will be hosted in Carbis Bay, with its neighbors St Ives and other parts of Cornwall – including Falmouth – expected to host international delegates and the media.
Protesters on the beach today say the stage they built represents’ the utter lack of purpose of UK governments to do anything to tackle catastrophic climate change, ocean acidification and loss of biodiversity that will devastate our entire future and leave a dead ocean for future generations’
Ocean Rebellion members say the UK government must make the ocean a priority in the G7 and want politicians to distance themselves from the fossil fuel industry.
They call on all governments to end navigation subsidies and start taxing navigation fuel and the fleet is put on leave until a full and open investigation into global fish stocks is completed.
In a statement, the group said: “Countless young people have already decided not to have children because the future they will face is just too difficult. With extreme weather conditions already plaguing many people. , crop yields are insufficient and food shortages lead to conflict, forced migration and famine.
“Our disregard for the ocean has led to a catastrophic decline in fish stocks, with many critical habitats totally destroyed.
“It’s an emergency.
“Ocean Rebellion calls on the G7 to wake up, join the dots and take immediate action.
“G7 Heads of State Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, Justin Trudeau, Emanuel Macron, Angela Merkel, Mario Draghi, Suga Yoshihide and Ursula Von der Leyen, the choice is yours: continue in infamy, which you only remember for your inability to act when there was still time, or at the height of the opportunity and to act. “
Below are some of the demands the group believes the government needs to take “immediate action” on.
a global ban on bottom trawling by COP26 as a prelude to urgent repair of marine biodiversity and habitat.
Emissions from shipping cause high levels of atmospheric CO2, and carbon black from heavy fuel oil (HFO) used in shipping causes the polar ice to melt faster. HFO is waste from the petroleum industry. Ocean Rebellion calls for
a ban on the use of HFO, especially in sensitive polar regions
reduction of maritime transport emissions by at least 10% per year from now on through means such as slow navigation with low fuel consumption and the withdrawal of inefficient vessels, in order to be consistent with the objectives of the Paris Agreement.
Inclusion of emissions from maritime transport and aviation in nationally defined contributions determining emission reductions.
The taxation of marine fuels aligned with that of land fuels.
It is necessary to examine whether the Frankenstein fuels (fuels with very low sulfur content) approved by the IMO cause engine failures such as that of the Wakashio which caused the disaster on the coast of Mauritius. Ocean Rebellion calls for the banning of HFO and VLSF and their replacement with distillates.