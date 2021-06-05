KSV vs VFB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Play XI, Pitch Report, Team Dream11, FanCode ECS T10 Kiel Injury Update





KSV vs VFB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update of FanCode ECS T10 Kiel match between Kummerfelder Sportverein and VFB Fallersleben. They will face each other for the second time in this season of the FanCode ECS T10 Kiel.

KSV vs VFB FanCode ECS T10 Kiel Match 24 Details:

The 24th ECS T10 Kiel FanCode match will see Kummerfelder Sportverein take on VFB Fallersleben on June 5 at Kiel Cricket Ground.

This game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on FanCode and the CricketAddictor website.

KSV vs VFB FanCode ECS T10 Kiel Match 24 Preview:

This match will be played between the two teams of Group B of this season of the FanCode ECS T10 Kiel.

Kummerfelder Sportverein have played eleven matches in the past two years in various ECS leagues where they have won eight of those matches, while VFB Fallersleben have played a total of eight matches in the two years they have failed to win. only one game.

Chandana Pushpalal, Musadiq Ahmed, Delawar Khan, Israr Khan and Rajan Sharma are the key players of the Kummerfelder Sportverein team while Mahesh Badhe, Salman Siddiqui, Sandeep Vasisth, Vedant Shetye and Satish Kumar Muthyala are the important players of the VFB team Fallersleben.

KSV vs VFB FanCode ECS T10 Kiel Match 24 Weather report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 12 ° C on match day with 87% humidity and a wind speed of 19 km / h. There is no chance of rushing during the game.

KSV vs VFB FanCode ECS T10 Kiel Match 24 Launch Report:

The Kiel cricket ground track is suitable for both batsmen and bowlers and both departments should again be given equal help from the wicket.

Average score of the 1st round:

80

Assessment of the prosecuting teams:

80% of the matches have been won by continuing.

KSV vs VFB FanCode ECS T10 Kiel Match 24 Injury Update:

(Will be added when there is an update)

KSV vs VFB FanCode ECS T10 Kiel Match 24 Probable XI:

Kummerfelder Sportverein: Chandana Pushpalal, Musadiq Ahmed, Delawar Khan, Israr Khan, Rajan Sharma, Muhammad Shoaib Azam Khan, Syed Zaid Hasan, Muhammad Samiullah, Shekib Naibkhel, Sulaiman Kakar, Saied Sajad Sadat

Bench: Rajan Sharma, Imran Khan, Pratip Datta

VFB Fallersleben: Mahesh Badhe, Salman Siddiqui, Sandeep Vasisth, Vedant Shetye, Satish Kumar Muthyala, Kartheek Bolla, Shivaray Jan, Kaustubh Deshpande, Rama Chandra Reddy, Yogesh Sajikumar Pai, Rohit Koul

Bench: Akram Ali, Luky Singh, Sunny Rai, Jatinder Singh

Top KSV vs VFB Picks for Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Musadiq Ahmed scored a total of 220 points and also grabbed 5 wickets in the final season of this tournament.

Sandeep Vasishth scored 105 points for his team and can once again make a huge impact here.

Delawar Khan contributed 156 points and took 4 wickets the previous season, he envisions another successful season with bat and ball.

KSV vs VFB FanCode ECS T10 Kiel Match 24 Choice of captain and vice-captain:

Captain Delawar Khan, Sandeep Vasisth

Vice-captain Musadiq Ahmed, Avi Soni

XI No.1 game suggestion for KSV vs VFB Dream11 team:

The keeper says hundreds hundreds

Drummers Akram Ali (vc), Dilraj Singh, Sandeep Vasisth

Polyvalent Delawar Khan, Mohammad Samiullah, Musadiq Ahmed, Sunny Rai

Bowlers Shafiullah Ahmad Zai, Jatinder Singh, Avi Soni (c)

Prediction KSV vs VFB Dream11. XI No.2 game suggestion for KSV vs VFB Dream11 team:

The keeper says hundreds hundreds

Drummers Akram Ali, Kartheek Bolla, Rajan Sharma-I, Sandeep Vasisth

The versatile Delawar Khan, Muhammad Samiullah, Musadiq Ahmed (c)

Bowlers Avi Soni, Israr Khan (vc), Jatinder Singh

Prediction KSV vs VFB Dream11. KSV vs VFB FanCode ECS T10 Kiel Match 24 Expert Tips:

Delawar Khan will be the best choice of captain for the small leagues. Shoaib Azam Khan and Mahesh Badhe are the punters here. The best suggested combination for this game is 1-4-3-3.

KSV vs VFB FanCode ECS T10 Kiel Match 24 Likely Winners:

Kummerfelder Sportverein is set to win this match.

