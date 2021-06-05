Xi wants to make China kinder to the world. He can have a tough job.

Faced with widespread international criticism of China’s approach to a litany of issues both at home and abroad, its leader has an idea: a rebranding.

President Xi Jinping said this week that China must improve the way it tells its “stories” to a global audience as it seeks an “international voice” that reflects the growing status of the world’s second-largest economy, the Xinhua official news agency reported.

“We must be careful to catch the tone, be both open and confident but also modest and humble, and strive to create a credible, kind and respectable image of China,” Xi Xi said at a meeting on Monday. study of the Communist Party, according to Xinhua.

He added that it was crucial for China to improve the way it presents its story globally in order to “make friends”.

The comments suggest a possible shift in China’s approach as relations with key powers, notably the United States, continue to deteriorate.

They could also hint at a move away from so-called Wolf Warrior diplomacy, in which Beijing has positioned itself more assertively and antagonistically on the world stage.

But revamping China’s approach and its image in the world is perhaps easier said than done.

China has been criticized for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, its treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority population, and its crackdown on Hong Kong autonomy. Beijing has denied the allegations of human rights violations and dismissed the coronavirus cover-up claims, while clashing with Washington over trade, Taiwan and land claims in the South China Sea.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last month that China had recently acted “more aggressively abroad” and behaved “increasingly in contradictory ways.” In March, during his first major foreign policy speech, Blinken said China represented “the greatest American geopolitical test of the 21st century.”

Xi’s language marks a “fundamental shift” away from previously asserted global rhetoric from China, said Dr Yu Jie, senior researcher on China at London think tank Chatham House.

“Obviously, President Xi is worried about the drastic deterioration of relations between China and many Western countries. Therefore, China must redefine the course of its public diplomacy,” she told NBC News. .

“This gives a strong signal that the highest Chinese leadership considers that the hardening of diplomatic rhetoric has lost its course,” she added.

The scale of the problems and the depth of the accusations facing Beijing, however, may make it difficult for China to bring a more positive case to the tribunal of international public opinion.

Welcoming Xi’s calls for a change of tone, Chinese state newspaper Global Times remained accusatory in an op-ed on Tuesday, accusing the West of “using its hegemonic advantage in the battlefield of public opinion to launch stigma against China and forge a negative narrative about China.”

Beijing may have reason to worry about its global position beyond the corridors of power.

A 2020 survey of 14 countries by the Pew Research Center, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Canada, found that “unfavorable views” on China had skyrocketed over the past year. The investigation also revealed much criticism of China’s handling of the Coronavirus pandemic be common.

Negative opinions about China increased the most in the UK and Australia, where 81% of those polled said they now view China negatively, up 24 percentage points from the year previous.

Beijing ruffled Australia and the European Union over trade and clashed with the UK over Hong Kong, a former British colony.

The proof of Xi’s desire to make China kinder will be in the pudding, according to Peter Trubowitz, professor of international relations at the London School of Economics.

“Most Americans and a growing number of Europeans will look less at Xi’s words and at actions China takes at home and abroad,” Trubowitz told NBC News. “For many of Beijing’s critics, this is where the rubber meets the road.”

He added that Xi’s call for a change of tone may also represent “a tacit recognition that Beijing has lost diplomatic ground internationally, especially since the start of the pandemic.”

The ways in which China can represent itself in global media could also face hurdles after Beijing kicked out a handful of Western media reporters in recent years, including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and the BBC World News.

The United States has also reduced the number of Chinese journalists allowed to work in America and said it will start treating Chinese state-run media entities with U.S. operations the same as foreign embassies.

But in some regions, China’s image has strengthened in recent months, especially in African and Latin American countries where China is heavily involved in infrastructure projects and distributes Covid vaccines. -19.

“Some will admire China for presenting an alternative to what is understood to be a selfish and hostile world order led by the United States,” said Astrid Nordin, professor of Chinese international relations at the Lau China Institute, a research center of the United States. London.

Nordin said Xi’s statement was likely made for both a domestic and foreign audience, with people in China “those who really need to believe, at least on some level, that the Chinese party state is a better friend than other possible leaders. “

For now, the ambitions of the ruling Communist Party in China, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary in July, continue unabated and appear to be pushing new frontiers.

Last month, an unmanned Chinese spacecraft successfully landed on the surface of Mars, making China the second space country after the United States to land on the Red Planet.