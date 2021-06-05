Boris Johnson ‘could delay June 21 by two weeks’ as Covid cases rise

Boris Johnson is reportedly considering a postponement of Freedom Day on June 21, but has yet to fully agree to it (Photo: Getty Images)

Freedom Day June 21 could be postponed for a fortnight but Boris Johnson is holding on for the moment.

The date was set in pencil as the official end of the lockdown, but the increase in cases fueled by the Delta (formerly Indian) variant has complicated the picture.

The prime minister has previously said he will not make a final decision on whether to proceed as planned until June 14, when more data becomes available.

But contingency plans for a revised roadmap are already under private discussion in Whitehall, according to reports.

Details of the secret talks have started to leak as the government comes under pressure from both sides over the plan.

July 5 is considered a replacement as it would allow more time to get more adults vaccinated, The telegraph reports.

The government has already announced that it will close the gap between jab doses from 12 to eight weeks for those over 50 in an effort to get more people vaccinated faster.



Any delay would be used to get more people vaccinated, like the Prime Minister himself, who had his second vaccine yesterday (Photo: Getty)

The same could be done for those over 40, with those over 25 supposed to be called in for their first dose this week.

There are hopes in Downing Street that the acceleration of the vaccine will save the June 21 date, but July 5 is increasingly seen as a viable Plan B by some.

An unnamed source told the Financial Times the prime minister could endure a delay if that meant the country didn’t have to go back and reimpose restrictions later.

But a Downing Street official insisted that we are not yet in that space and The Sun reports Boris is fighting to save the date of June 21.

Independent scientists have urged the government to reconsider the June 21 unlock, but hotel bosses have reacted furiously to the reports.

Social distancing measures at hotel businesses may need to stay in place a bit longer due to the increase in cases (Photo: PA)

British hospitality chief Kate Nichols said on Twitter: Sorry, but leaving social distancing in place in pubs, restaurants, hotels and attractions means June 21 is not the date at all of freedom, it means that these businesses continue to operate at a loss and threaten the long-term viability of businesses, jobs and recovery.

Earlier in the pandemic, the The government has set itself four tests that must be satisfied before any planned easing of restrictions can proceed.

It’s the fourth of those tests that keeps ministers awake: do the new variants fundamentally change the risk assessment?

A variant first discovered in India has fueled an increase in cases in several hot spots across the country, with 6,238 new infections confirmed on June 4.

The variant is believed to be significantly more transmissible than previous strains and scientists are still evaluating how well vaccines provide protection against it.

While cases have increased by almost 40% over the past week, this is not yet reflected in the moving average of deaths and hospitalizations.

Both remain low, although a lag between the increase in cases and severe illness has been observed throughout the crisis.

Portugal was taken off the green travel list on Friday over fears over a Nepalese variant spotted in the country.

The UK government believes the mutation could potentially pose a risk, although the World Health Organization has yet to officially confirm its existence.

