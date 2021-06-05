Waging a Data War – Journal





WHEN data starts to fuel the discussion, politics get even messier than usual. In Pakistan today, numbers, figures, charts and tables speak louder than words. But do people absorb this foreign language?

Prime Minister Imran Khan triumphantly declared on Friday that Pakistan is doing better than India economically and is on the road to progress. He cited the 3.9% growth rate as proof that the country was finally on the right track and that the change he had promised was becoming visible. The Prime Minister’s words reflect the new narrative that the PTI government is now aggressively pushing, and it is focused on rebuilding the economy. But there’s more to this economic story than just numbers and numbers.

To better understand the game, you have to see what the opposition has been up to recently. While the PML-N and the PPP may take each other by the throat, they remain united in their characterization of the PTI government as selected and incompetent. It is no secret that the government has strived to ensure effective and coherent governance, especially in the Punjab, and that it is now burdened with the baggage of such bad governance both in reality and in reality. perception. Successive defeats in the by-elections have reinforced the grim impression that the electorate is unhappy with the PTI.

The government tried, but somehow failed to create a compelling narrative that it was at least doing some things right. His army of ministers and spokespersons filled hundreds of hours of press conferences and statements extolling the merits of projects like Ehsaas, health cards, the Naya Pakistan housing program as well as creation programs. wealth such as the Lahore business district and the offshore islands of Karachi project. . Nothing worked. The reason was simple: food inflation was getting out of hand and unemployment was hurting households across the country. High-sounding macroeconomic indicators don’t mean much when your grocery and utility bills tell their own torturous tales.

The opposition has insisted a lot on this injury to the government body. Each time, it made blood flow. It was becoming evident to the government that the only way to succeed in neutralizing or at best diluting the deadly perception of incompetence and bad governance was to show quantifiable, marketable and digestible progress. Here is ! This was followed by the growth figure of 3.9 pc. Now everything else that was not finding traction, increased exports, growth in large-scale manufacturing, rising remittances could be traced to this central indicator of the health of the economy. The politics of economics had just become a little easier to understand.

But could it be misleading? Here’s the thing about data, numbers, and numbers: Context makes all the difference. The numbers don’t lie, but they can tell a partial truth. It cuts both ways. Over the past two weeks, that single growth figure, unbelievably as it may sound, has generated a new perspective on the performance of PTI governments. If the number is correct, it clearly portrays a growing economy. The growth figure has therefore done a strange and unexpected thing, it has for the first time since August 2018 put the PTI on the offensive on its performance.

Of course, economists are not entirely convinced. The growth rate figure may not mean broad economic recovery. But does it really matter? The PTI smells of blood. Whether he can reverse the narrative of his blatant incompetence, and whether he can somehow bring down inflation, and in particular single-digit food inflation, and whether he can actually collect higher tax revenues, increase public spending through the PSDP and create jobs through sinks – performing sectors like textiles etc, and of course, if it can stay on one page with the establishment, it could start to look very confident going into the 2023 election. Perception matters, and this growth rate figure has done wonders for perception.

This is exactly why the PML-N pre-budget seminar on Thursday was so important. Their leaders could sense the danger of this growth figure. The new perception had to be neutralized before pushing the legs and going through their carefully calibrated narrative. The speakers of the seminar therefore dragged in their numbers and graphs all the official figures which they underlined on several occasions and painted a different context. The politics of the economy had started to generate both heat and light.

Former finance minister Dr Miftah Ismail brought a weapon to this knife fight. He armed his presentation by making it simple and digestible. He spoke economics in a political language. Regarding the GDP growth rate, he compared the figures of his governments which remain higher than the new figure of the PTI; on gross public debt, its graph showed three-year PTI debt significantly exceeding PML-N; on RBF tax revenue, its bar graph showed a collection of the past two years almost equal to that of the PML-Ns of last year; on the tax / GDP ratio, it showed PTI figures for 2019 and 2020 well below the figures for 2016, 2017 and 2018; on exports, he showed that the figures for the last three years were almost the same as for 2018 despite, as he pointed out, a 35pc devaluation of the rupee; on inflation, it displayed a graph that showed the numbers for the last three years higher than those for the previous four years; on unemployment, he showed the number for 2021 (8.5 million) eclipsing the 2018 figure (3.5 million); and finally on poverty, he displayed a graph that showed the figure for 2021 at 75 million compared to that of 2018 which was 55 million.

It is now an all-out war of the economic narrative. In electoral terms, the economic performance of any given government comes down to inflation and unemployment as pundits continue to debate budget deficits and interest rates. This time it’s different. The PTI is waging this dense war for its next elections in order to stand out from the image of incompetence. The opposition knows they cannot allow the rebranding to happen in the home stretch and is therefore arming their own economy.

Embrace the data war.

The writer is the resident editor of Dawns in Islamabad.

Twitter: @fahdhusain

Posted in Dawn, le 5 June 2021

