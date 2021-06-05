PM Modi and President Xi fully capable of resolving Indo-Sino ties: Putin





India oi-Vicky Nanjappa |

Posted: Saturday Jun 5, 2021 1:20 PM [IST]

New Delhi, June 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are capable of solving Indo-Sino issues, Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said. Speaking to the PTI, Putin said Prime Minister Modi and President Xi were responsible leaders and able to resolve Indo-Sino relations. He also said that no additional regional powers should interfere with India’s and China’s bilateral issues. This statement follows the foreign ministry’s assertion that the disengagement process along the line of effective control remains incomplete. Responding to a question about China’s increasing military deployment and creating new infrastructure at friction points along the LAC, Foreign Ministry (MEA) spokesman Arindam Bagchi said : “The disengagement process remains unfinished”. India and China have agreed that in the meantime they will maintain stability on the ground and avoid any further incidents, he said. “We therefore expect that neither side will do anything that is not in accordance with these agreements.” “A swift completion of the disengagement in the remaining areas could lead to a de-escalation of forces in eastern Ladakh, which would hopefully lead to the full restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas and allow progress to be made. comprehensive in bilateral relations, “Bagchi said. India and China reached a five-point deal to resolve the deadlock on Ladakh’s eastern border during talks between Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at a meeting in Moscow on 10 September on the sidelines of a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). . The pact included measures such as the rapid disengagement of troops, the avoidance of actions likely to exacerbate tensions, respect for all agreements and protocols on border management and measures to restore peace along the ALC. India and China have been stuck in a multi-point military standoff in eastern Ladakh since early May last year, but they have completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the lake’s northern and southern shores. Pangong in February following a series of military and diplomatic talks. The two sides are now engaged in talks to extend the disengagement process to remaining sticking points. There has been no visible forward movement in troop disengagement in the remaining sticking points, as the Chinese side has not shown flexibility in its approach during the 11th round of military talks with the Indian army on April 9. There are reports that China has further strengthened its positions in some of the sticking points. For the latest news and instant updates Allow notifications Already subscribed Article first published: Saturday, June 5, 2021, 1:20 p.m. [IST]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos