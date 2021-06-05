India’s capacity for renewable energy has increased by more than 250 pc in 6-7 years: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi India said on Saturday that India had set an example for the world in environmental protection, adding that the country’s renewable energy capacity had increased by more than 250% in 6 to 7 years. Addressing a virtual meeting on the occasion of World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “India’s renewable energy capacity has increased by more than 250% in 6 at 7 years old. India is today in the top 5 countries in the world in terms of installed capacity. renewable energy capacity. “Today India is setting an example to the world in environmental protection. There is no need to block development work while doing so. The economy and ecology can go hand in hand, can go forward, that is the way to go. India has chosen. 21st century India will draw its energy only from modern thought and modern 21st century politics. thought, our government is continuously making political decisions in all areas, ”he said. “India is moving forward with a grand global vision, be it the International Solar Alliance, realizing the vision of One Sun, One World, One Grid or the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure initiative. India is also aware of the challenges it faces. due to climate change and is also actively working, ”Prime Minister Modi said. He pointed out that the capacity of solar power has been increased about 15 times over the past six years. The prime minister said much of the country’s rail network has been electrified and airports are also rapidly becoming solar powered. “Before 2014, only seven airports had solar installations, while today this number has increased to more than 50”, underlined Prime Minister Modi, referring to the achievements of his government. “Today, on World Environment Day, India has taken another important step forward. A detailed roadmap for the development of the ethanol sector has just been published. An ambitious E-100 pilot project linked to the production and distribution of ethanol across the country has also been launched in Pune. Today, ethanol has become one of the top priorities for 21st century India, ”said the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Minister of the Environment Prakash Javadekar and Union Oil Transport Minister Dharmendra Pradhan spoke at a virtual meeting ahead of World Environment Day. The event was jointly organized by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change. World Environment Day, celebrated annually on June 5 around the world, is one of the largest events organized by the United Nations (UN) to raise awareness of the importance of nature. The day is celebrated to tell people that nature should be respected for its values. (YEARS)







