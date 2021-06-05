Public benefits of political rivalry





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The public will benefit from the appearance of high-quality politicians in the presidential election. Potential candidates should not be limited to members of political dynasties. The rivalry between two politicians from the Indonesian Democratic Wrestling Party (PDIP) ahead of the 2023 presidential election is a boon to democracy. The appearance of Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and Speaker of the House of Representatives (DPR) Puan Maharani as presidential candidates should not be viewed simply as an internal party conflict. In a democracy, it is transparency: when a person expresses his desire to become a presidential candidate and the public can clearly see the record of all the candidates. Ganjar and Puan both have strong potential political capital as potential presidential candidates. Ganjar has better eligibility. A number of polls place it in the top three, with support ranging between 10.6% and 29%. Meanwhile, Puan, although much lower in the polls, occupies a central position in the PDI-P. In addition to being president of the central leadership, she is the daughter of the president of the PDI-P, Megawati Sukarnoputri. The PDI-P should be grateful for this dynamic. The party leadership should not be shocked by Ganjar’s appearance. There is no need to kill Ganjar’s candidacy by saying that the nomination of the presidential candidate is Megawati’s responsibility. The PDI-P should not forget that it once opposed the nomination of Joko Widodo as the candidate for governor of Jakarta in the 2012 regional elections, although he later changed his mind when the Jokowi’s eligibility has improved. The same happened when Jokowi ran for president in 2014, and also when Basuki Tjahaja Purnama announced his candidacy for governor of Jakarta in 2016. It is important that there is an open discussion about the presidential candidates so that the public gets used to the fact that the national leadership needs to be changed at least every 10 years. This is a legacy of the student movement reforms of 1998. But if the presidential term limits were removed, we would return completely to the New Order era. Meanwhile, discussions on an amendment to the 1945 Constitution so that presidents can serve three terms are still ongoing in the People’s Consultative Assembly. A lively competition for the 2024 presidential candidates must be seen as a good thing as it is hoped that the public will be more relaxed to discuss the pluses and minuses of these candidates. The more candidates, the better. We must not forget the fanatical defense of the presidential candidates of 2014 and 2019 caused by the polarization of the two rival camps. Religious sentiment was used and conflicts moved from the public domain to the personal domain. We must not forget that there is a reason for the small number of competitors. The General Election Law sets the threshold for nominating a presidential candidate at 20 percent of the DPR seats or 25 percent of the valid national vote. With such a high bar, only the PDIP is able to nominate its own candidate. The PDIP has 128 seats (22.26%) of the 575 seats in the legislature. Although it seems difficult, we hope that the DPR will reconsider the threshold for presidential nomination. The abolition of the presidential nomination threshold would offer the same possibility to all the parties participating in the legislative elections to present candidates. Read the full story in English weather Magazine







