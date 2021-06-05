Environment in danger – Journal





There is no doubt that Prime Minister Imran Khan has elevated the debate on climate change and granted it national issue status by continuing to speak about it in regional and international forums. Several government initiatives such as the 10 billion tree tsunami and the Ecosystem Restoration Fund have gained international recognition. Today, June 5, Pakistan is the global host of World Environment Day and launches the United Nations Decade for Ecosystem Restoration. Other government initiatives include the launch of the Green Eurobond worth $ 500 million. In April, the government also pledged to switch to 60% clean energy and convert 30% of its vehicle fleet to electricity by 2030. Shortly after the announcement, it stepped up to the plate. on the other hand, imported coal projects intended to produce 2,600 MW of energy for the benefit of hydroelectric projects that will generate 3,700 MW. However, for these measures to have an impact, the government must have an integrated policy, infrastructure development, power generation and an agricultural framework that avoids a carbon-intensive approach.

Right now, the big picture tells a story that is at odds with the stated intentions of governments. Between 1994 and 2015, Pakistan’s carbon emissions increased by 123 pc. About 46% of the country’s total greenhouse gas emissions come from fossil fuels, followed by 43% from agriculture. Ironically, over 95% of our coal-based power projects have been commissioned in the past four years and are in various stages of development. Meanwhile, last year, a long-term plan switched to fossil fuels for power generation, ignoring the possibility of renewable energy. It is therefore not surprising that by 2030 our carbon emissions are expected to increase by 300 pc. Likewise, large projects like the BRT in Peshawar for which hundreds of trees have been felled and the construction of Rs5tr Ravi City only add to the carbon footprint.

These gaping contradictions in development policy offset for years any potential impact of governments’ green plans and undermine our international credibility. Likewise, the failure to impose a ban on the use of single-use plastics last year revealed the weakness of governments in favoring industrial lobbies. Globally, the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events have increased, resulting in enormous loss of life and property. Scientists have called this decade the last chance to slow a permanent rise in global temperatures. If Pakistan is to save itself from the apocalyptic effects of climate change, the government must be much more serious in its objective and the execution of its plans. In the short term, up to 20% of GHG emissions predicted in 2030 can be reduced by decarbonising transport and agriculture. Provincial environmental protection services must also be overhauled and made fully functional and independent so that they can report projects that violate environmental rules. If Pakistan does not act on a war footing, it may be wasting its last chance to save itself from the wrath of nature.

Posted in Dawn, le 5 June 2021

