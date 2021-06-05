Twitter ban in Nigeria: how Twitter suspended Kontris and uses VPN [VPN] Tweeter





June 5, 2021, 10:00 WAT New Informate 28 minutes wey don pass Wia dis foto comes from, Getty Images The ban on Twitter, Facebook, Internet Shutdown and online censorship will not be new at all. Yes oh! Authorities in some countries have not taken action before, including suspending Twitter. Nigerian government latest to ban [Twitter] di microblogging site operations to undermine dia goment’s “interference” alias. A report for 2018 reveals that as many as 22 grid disruptions have been made in Africa in the past four years. Na Di Collaboration on International ICT Policy in East and Southern Africa (CIPESA) published this report. And since 2019, Algeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Chad, Gabon, Sudan and Zimbabwe have not experienced Internet shutdowns. Nigeria bans Twitter On Friday, June 4, the Nigerian federal government announced that it would not suspend Twitter operations inside space until further notice. The federal government said it was a “constant use of Twitter for activities that could harm the existence of the company.” Say ban they come just two days after Twitter deleted a tweet from President Muhammadu Buhari. I deleted Buhari Tweet bin mention of the Nigerian Civil War and warn those who attack government buildings. Thus, Nigeria does not join the list of oda kontries for the world and does not ban social media platforms twitter and oda. [Twitter ban] See Kontris Wey Don suspends Twitter China For 2009, China is temporarily blocking Twitter. A small group of Muslim ethnic minorities (Uyghurs) inside di kontri use the site to exchange information. Di wey dem share message for di micro blogging site later led to a serious riot for Xinjiang. Afta di goment makes the decision of many pipo for China to start using VPN to access Twitter. Later, the authorities officially come to block Twitter with the social media platforms Facebook and oda. turkey For 2014, Turkey is blocking Twitter. The Turkish telecommunications regulator cites a court ruling to apply “protective measures” on its website. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has promised to “wipe out Twitter” and said that the international community is not cared for. But President Erdogan later lifted the ban for April 2015. Egypt During the 2011 demonstration for Egypt, Twitter claims that the di Kontri authorities are blocking democracy. But Egyptian authorities deny they are taking any action to restrict the use of Twitter. Herdict, a Harvard University project that collects data from websites, writes numerous reports that Twitter is down during protests. But after a week, pipo comes later in the form of a tweet. North Korea North Korea began blocking the Twitter and oda sites for April 2016 – and earlier for late 2014 – to stop the dissemination of information. In fact, Internet access for North Korea is limited to a small section of di top ogas wey must receive state approval in order to use it. How do citizens of Kontris block Twitter and tweet? Wia dis foto comes from, Getty Images Most Pipo for dis kotries wey dia goment ban Twitter dey use either a VPN or alternative social platforms like Weibo, as in the case of China Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps to browse the internet anonymously (without identity). They allow pesin to access content that the authorities do not block for im kontri. [VPN] – How to use the virtual private network tweet Generally speaking, the VPN will work, for example, connect your computer or device to the network of the Anoda organization providing the service. When you use a VPN, all of your internet communications are packaged together, encrypted. And then send to the organization dis oda, where they will come to decrypt, decompress, and then send them to the destination dia. So for any larger means of accessing the internet, it looks like you are browsing from inside the organization and not from your location. Individuals use the VPN to bypass local censorship or outsmart local surveillance. But I risk using a VPN i.e. your privacy is not guaranteed online. Don’t say the organization is ready to go VPN, see what you do. ICT expert Akinseyin Kehinde explains that if the organization providing a service has a hidden agenda. Dem had a bug installed inside your system to manage data, spy on you or take control of your oda online activities outside of using Twitter. Kehinde adds.

