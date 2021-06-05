Brexit: Boris Johnson and Macron ready to clash over Jersey fishing dispute | Politics | New





High-level post-Brexit talks next week are expected to discuss the dispute that erupted over Jersey last month, causing a tense standoff between the UK and France. Boris Johnson is set to take on Emmanuel Macron over Jersey amid an ongoing dispute over licenses and rights to use the waters around the island. In early May, French fishermen stranded Jersey in a furious protest against not having access to fishing in the waters around Jersey.

The blockade saw 60 French ships circling the island’s port of St Helier, forcing the government to send two Royal Navy ships to patrol the waters. During the conflict, France even threatened to cut off the island’s power supply. It comes as Britain and the EU have struck the first-ever annual deal on the management of shared fish stocks after Brexit. However, France24 reporter Emerald Maxwell revealed that the fishing talks this week did not cover the Jersey dispute. JUST IN: The EU’s intimidation backfires! 95% prefer NOT to buy Brussels products

Ms Maxwell said: “The deal does not resolve the dispute that erupted around Jersey last month between French and British fishermen which prompted the UK and France to send naval vessels. “These fishing rights will be discussed at high-level Brexit meetings next week.” The row continued to escalate as just two weeks ago, Jersey fishermen clashed with a French trawler caught in the island’s protected waters. Fishery officers insisted the French trawler was not allowed to be there and had to stop fishing immediately.

However, the European Union hailed the new deal, saying it paves the way for future cooperation with Britain after months of tension since the signing of the post-Brexit trade and cooperation agreement. In a statement, Brussels officials said the agreement created a “solid basis for further EU-UK cooperation in the field of fisheries”. As part of the Brexit fishing pact, Brussels agreed to return 25% of its fishing rights in value in British waters. The new arrangement will be phased in over the transition period by June 2026. Wednesday’s EU-UK deal was reached after a phone call between Environment Secretary George Eustice and EU fisheries boss Virginijus Sinkevicius.







