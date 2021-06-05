PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee to feature on two vaccination certificates for people aged 18-44 in Bengal

West Bengal has joined the list of opposition-led states that have removed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo from vaccination certificates for people aged 18 to 44. The state TMC government has now replaced the image of Prime Minister Modi with that of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

State Cabinet Minister Firhad Hakim said the certificate with the chief minister’s photo was only for people between the ages of 18 and 44 who have opted for free injections at a public health facility. the the vaccine for the 18-44 age group was purchased by the state and not the Center.

People in this age group who opt for free vaccines can now get two vaccination certificates – one with the photo of PM Modi and the other with the photo of CM Mamata Banerjee – from the Co app. -Win.

Before West Bengal, Jharkhand, Punjab and Chhattisgarh removed Prime Minister Modi’s photo from vaccination certificates.

The decision to overlay the chief minister’s image on the documents comes just months after Banerjee called the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have the latter’s image on the vaccine certificates.

As the final West Bengal Assembly polls approached, TMC even wrote to the Indian Election Commission (ECI) alleging that the use of Prime Minister Modi’s photo on the provisional certificates issued during the Covid vaccination -19 violates the model code of conduct that comes into effect after the election is announced.

This was done earlier (by the BJP), if it can be done by them, it can be done by us. If they hadn’t, we wouldn’t, ”TMC MP Saugata Roy said, adding that an elected chief minister of a state would have the right.

Meanwhile, the BJP lashed out and alleged that Mamata Banerjee did not respect the dignity of the prime minister’s president.

