Matt Gaetz, Donald Trump and why obstruction of justice matters





The elect do not have the right to break the laws that the rest of us must follow. And they shouldn’t be able to obstruct justice when they’re under investigation, either. On the contrary, the bar should be higher for our elected officials. Congress, after all, makes the laws that form the architecture of our criminal justice system and should be responsible for their obedience.

The elect do not have the right to break the laws that the rest of us must follow.

When news broke that the Justice Department was investigating Representative Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., For obstructing justice in connection with alleged sexual misconduct, broke on Wednesday, his office released this statement: Congressman Gaetz pursues justice, he does not obstruct it.

Gaetz can live to regret these comments. If ultimately charged, a federal prosecutor can read that statement to a jury during final argument and remind them that obstructing justice is not, as some of the president’s former allies have suggested, a insignificant process crime (whatever that means).

Juries understand, and so do we, that obstructing justice is important. It is a question of whether our system can do justice.

The crime of obstructing justice is committed when a person intimidates, threatens or corruptly persuades a witness, with the intention of influencing, delaying or preventing his testimony in a formal process. The law sweeps broadly to include a wide variety of conduct designed to prevent investigators from getting the truth about the commission of a crime. At the heart of his concerns are criminals who attempt to tamper with witnesses to cover up the facts. This is the heart of the conduct that Congress intends to ban.

Prosecutors, following Congress’ lead, take filibustering seriously because it threatens the integrity of our criminal justice system and undermines the heart of justice. Obstruction cannot be tolerated or ignored. And, in practice, people tend to obstruct when they have something to hide. An obstruction charge can emphasize that a defendant knows he or she broke the law and provide additional evidence of the underlying charges.

The truth about Gaetz will come out during the ongoing federal investigation. We do not know the details of the conversation he allegedly had when an ex-girlfriend conference him on a phone call with a key witness in the investigation, but the ex-girlfriend is said to have sought an immunity deal in return for her cooperation because she herself fears accusations of obstruction. The DOJ has also not charged Gaetz with crimes at this point (and Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing). However, if prosecutors develop sufficient evidence to support charges against him, including an obstruction of justice charge, he must anticipate that he will be charged.

Beyond Gaetz’s alleged individual crimes, which include trafficking a minor and possibly extend to public bribery, we are waiting to see if the obstruction allegations turn out to be true and whether they signal a broader trend among the self-proclaimed political successors of former President Donald Trump.

Related

Trump shamelessly criticized judges he disagreed with and publicly encouraged his attorneys general to prosecute enemies and protect friends. In this his conduct was unique among our political leaders. He envisioned a criminal justice system that he could manipulate to his personal advantage.

Unlike President Richard Nixon, who turned over his tapes when requested by a court, and President Bill Clinton, who submitted to prosecutors’ questioning, Trump has always stood above the law. He refused to submit to a face-to-face interview as part of the Mueller investigation and withheld witnesses and evidence. Mueller, in his report to the attorney general, laid out ten potential obstruction allegations against the former president. He stopped before accusing her of committing a crime but also refused to exonerate her. Trump has so far escaped the legal consequences of his outrage, but we should be concerned if his allies (Gaetz, for example) attempt to adopt his approach.

Our justice is fragile at the moment, strained because it only works if people believe in it. Strengths The White House tenure has diminished Americans’ confidence in our institutions. If his utter disregard for the law becomes the new normal for politicians, we are at great risk.

It doesn’t take a career in the Department of Justice to understand why obstructing justice is a serious crime. In authoritarian systems and banana republics, powerful people who place themselves above the law obstruct justice to avoid its consequences. If some people could prevent their misconduct from being investigated, our whole criminal justice system would collapse. This is why a person can be prosecuted for obstructing justice even if their attempt fails or prosecutors are unable to prove the underlying crime that an accused is accused of attempting to cover up.

We care about the responsibility of those who try to thwart justice, whether they are the least or the most successful. Congress has also made it clear that obstruction of justice is a serious crime, imposing sentences of up to 20 years for witness interference. As former special adviser Bob Mueller once said, obstruction “strikes at the heart of the government’s efforts to find the truth and hold the evildoers to account. And that is why this is an extremely serious charge, especially against a sitting member of Congress.

Gaetz is an avowed follower of Donald Trump. He told a crowd at Villages, a retirement community in Florida, last month that the Republican Party is Donald Trump’s party, and I’m a Donald Trump Republican. it does not rise to the level of a felony, like Al Franken who resigned from the Senate for misconduct or Katie Hill who resigned from the House after admitting that her affair with a staff member was inappropriate. Gaetz doubled down, claiming he hadn’t done anything wrong.

We care about the responsibility of those who try to thwart justice, whether they are the least or the most successful.

In the statement released by his spokesperson, he criticized, presumably DOJ prosecutors, for not making a single charge of misconduct. (Of course, these prosecutors wouldn’t make public charges until an indictment is handed down.) It’s okay to defend yourself against criminal charges, but it’s totally prohibited, as the law says, to corruptly persuading a witness to hide the truth from investigators, hoping to derail an investigation.

If investigators prove Gaetz attempted to prevent a witness from testifying against him or altering his testimony, he should be prosecuted with the full force of the law. It has to happen for justice to be done in this particular case. But on a much broader level, this case is a test of a criminal justice system dramatically undermined by our last president. Interfering with justice cannot become the new normal. And we cannot tolerate more efforts on the part of our politicians to stand above the law.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos