Mamata replaces PM Modi on the Bengal vaccination certificate; minister explains why | Latest India News





Amid the ongoing struggle between Central and West Bengal, the state government replaced Prime Minister Modi’s photo on Covid-19 vaccine certificates with that of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Justifying the decision, the state government said it only affects certificates issued to people between the ages of 18 and 45 because the state government procures these vaccines, not the Center. An official told the PTI news agency that beneficiaries aged 45 and over receive vaccination certificates with the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as in other parts of the country, but those between 18 and 44 have pictures of Mamata Banerjee as a state government. uses its resources to procure these vaccines. “The government has started to procure vaccines directly from manufacturers and to organize vaccination of the population. That is why it was decided to use the photograph of the CM on the certificates,” said the news agency citing an official. Read also: Mamata and his battle against the Union government against the bureaucrats State Minister for Housing and outgoing city mayor Firhad Hakim, who is also the chairman of the board of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, said other states were also taking similar steps. “All information regarding inoculation is on the certificate. From the vaccine lot number, there is also the CoWIN registration number. In addition, a special message from CM,” Hakim told PTI, adding that Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand had already replaced The PM’s photo with that of their respective chief ministers. PM Modi’s photo on Covid-19 vaccine certificates has sparked controversy ahead of national elections and the photo has been removed from certificates in poll-related states for now. The photo reappeared after the end of the stipulated period. From May 1, the third phase of the Covid-19 vaccination began, during which state governments also procure vaccines directly from vaccine manufacturers. (With contributions from the agency)

