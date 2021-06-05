“This is Donald Trump’s party”: how will Georgia’s Republicans chart their course for 2022?





The Georgia Republican Party convention is underway this weekend, with a pro-Trump Republican base under pressure.

Still, some Georgia Republicans are worried about the implications of a Trump-centric message about the ability of parties to win in a now highly competitive state where the former president narrowly lost in November.

That tension is already at play in the 2022 State Races, where incumbent Republican Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger both face pro-Trump challengers.

For Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer, Trump’s continued influence is undeniable.

One of my biggest worries after the run-off was that the Conservatives would get discouraged and give up, ”Shafer said. “And we have seen the opposite in this convention cycle. More than half of the delegates to the state convention are attending for the very first time.

They got up from the couch, they found their way to the Republican Party and they want to get involved in saving the country, ”Shafer said. “And many of these newcomers are strong supporters of President Trump.”

Shafer was backed by Trump for his bid for re-election as president of the state party.

Kesha Kennings is one of those newly energized conservatives who showed up at an America First rally in Dalton, Georgia in late May, led by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

In fact, I want to get more politically involved this year, Kennings said. I keep saying it, but I’m sick of being a keyboard warrior. It’s time to make my face known.

Trump’s influence in bringing together several hundred people was fully visible.

We are the Republican Party, Gaetz said at the event. It’s Donald Trump’s party, and I’m a Donald Trump Republican.

Let me ask you a very important question. We need to clarify something, Greene told the crowd. Who won the presidential race on November 3 for Georgia?

Trump, Trump, was the crowd response.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Wears a “Trump Won” face mask as she arrives on the House floor to be sworn in as the newly elected member of the House of Representatives on January 3. (Erin Scott / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)

The battle, but not the war

But that Trump-centric message is not the path to future statewide victories for Republicans in Georgia or nationwide, Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said.

There is this focus on trying to win the battle, but not the war, he said. There is no point in winning a primary and not being able to win in general.

Duncan drops a re-election offer to create a national organization called GOP 2.0 to chart a different course for Republicans.

At the end of the day, if I walk into a room with all these people, if they believe in conspiracy theories, that Donald Trump is the only person who can run the free world, you know, what I mean to them, it’s not a winning strategy, Duncan said. So, would you rather support that and lose and have nothing to say?

Americans are looking for the adult in the room, said Duncan, who is telling them the truth.

You can’t captivate the community, you can’t captivate enough people to win a national election, calling people by names, he said.

President Trump’s policies worked, and Americans liked it. And so I think we can do both, said former US Senator Kelly Loeffler, who has founded a new group to register and engage Tory voters.

We can make the party grow, ”she said. “We can have more voice, but also understand that the vast majority of our party is on the side of President Trump and the policies he has promoted to put our country first.

“This strategy did not work”

Party Chairman Shafer said elections are now about focusing on the grassroots, for both parties, and that one of his challenges continues to motivate staunch Trump supporters when he’s not on. the ballot.

Unfortunately, the medium has disappeared in American politics, ”he declared. “And the last two elections have been participatory elections, where each party has focused on forming its base.”

Jason Shepherd, former Cobb County Republican Party chairman, challenges Shafer for the party chair. He agreed that Trump’s importance is undeniable, but maintains that the party must also be able to talk to voters about swing.

It was a unique strategy, he said of the last election. We were going to run the same campaign in rural Georgia as in the suburbs. And this strategy did not work.

Shepherd is also concerned about the ability of Republican parties to match the organizational infrastructure that Democrats in Georgia have built.

If you also look at what the Democrats have posted, their claim is that they have trained four times as many volunteers as we have, ”Shepherd said. “Their claim is that they made double the phone calls and triple the knocking on the door. The Democrats had a very well organized and technologically advanced field game to deal with ballots, both tentative and absent. We didn’t have it at all.

Loefflers’ new group, Greater Georgia, is looking to build a voter engagement infrastructure that it says was not available during its 2020 campaign.

I led the largest statewide election ever in our state, Loeffler said. I have a vast network and knowledge of this state and our shortcomings. I think we have to be very honest and frank about this.

David Shafer, the outgoing party chairman defended the unprecedented popular effort of the Georgia GOP.

In 2016, the Georgia Republican Party raised $ 3.5 million, ”he said. “In this last election cycle, we raised $ 48 million. The Republican National Committee and the President’s re-election campaign have asked us to recruit and train 6,000 volunteers. We recruited and trained 13,970 volunteers who together knocked on 2.8 million doors and made 7 million phone calls.

The Republican Party has never been stronger, Shafer said. There has never been more enthusiasm at our meetings than I have seen in the 30 years that I have been involved in Republican party politics.

FILE – In this November 11, 2020 photo, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Senator Kelly Loeffler waves to supporters after speaking at a campaign rally in Marietta, Ga. (AP Photo / John Bazemore, File)

This is not an option

Rusty Paul, former president of the state party, said that in order to win, Republicans had no choice but to focus on what they agreed to.

If you focus on the 10 percent you disagree with, you’re going to lose the election every time, Paul said. You have to find that 80 to 90 percent that everyone agrees on and focus on that.

“I don’t think the election was stolen, but that doesn’t stop me from finding common ground with people who thought the election was stolen,” he said. “Especially if we start talking about what we want to accomplish. “

Paul also said that this latest division of the Republican Party is normal in a two-party political system.

They will find that middle ground, ”said Paul. “And we’re going to straighten out the party and move on. We do not have the choice.

Kesha Kennings, at the Dalton rally, has a similar message for Republican politicians.

We have a lot of, I guess they call them RINO, who are always quick to turn to the liberal media to talk about Republicans, ”she said. “They have to stop doing this. If we have infighting, keep it in the house.

You have to learn to work together if you want to win.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos