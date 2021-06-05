BPDP-KS captures the success of Joko Widodo – Dodi Reza





MUBA, Kepritoday.com – According to the agenda planned by the Regent of Musi Banyuasin, Dr. H. Dodi Reza Alex Noerdin participated in a documentary film with the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo on the successful realization of popular palm oil upstream and downstream. Saturday (5/6/2021) Regent of Muba, Dr. Dodi Reza Alex Noerdin is shooting the documentary film replanting. The location is in the middle of an oil palm plantation owned by the people of KUD Mukti Jaya Panca Tunggal village (C5) Sungai Lilin sub-district with KUD president Mukti Jaya, Bambang Gianto and the acting chief of the Fee Collection and Fee CPO Division, General Directorate of the Treasury, Palm Oil Plantation Fund Management Agency, Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia Indonesia Fajril Amirul. During the shooting of the Regent of Muba, Dr. H. Dodi Reza Alex Noerdin expressed his gratitude that the first palm oil replanting program for smallholders in Indonesia took place in Muba and was followed by the President of the Republic of Indonesia in 2017. Now it has succeeded and produced very good quality and very good price. “Alhamdulillah, after seeing on the ground, we are very happy that our real program in collaboration with BPDP-KS to help improve the welfare of the community, especially the oil palm farmers is a success,” he said. he declared. In addition, Dodi said, oil palm farmers will be encouraged to build their own factories, the first in Indonesia.

“We want to create independent palm oil producers who can produce various types of products such as CPO, cooking oil in our own factories. Hopefully what we are doing can serve as an example for other regions. We, the government, are united in providing welfare to oil palm farmers, ”he said. Director of Finance, General Affairs, Compliance and Risk Management of BPDPKS, Zaid Burhan Ibrahim said he was very proud, when he saw the program of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, namely the replanting (People’s Palm Oil Replanting) which yielded more than 25 tonnes per hectare satisfactorily. “Alhamdulillah, this can very well happen with a synergy from below, from village leaders, from district governments to central government. And that will be a trigger for the government to make this Muba an example for other regions, ”Zaid said. Meanwhile, Mukti Jaya KUD President Bambang Gianto said that since President Jokowi replanted in 2017, oil palm planted from government-assisted top seed could be harvested at the age of 28. month, in May 2020. Then from harvest to May 2021.,, the value of the harvest reached Rp. 12 billion, “For the cost of harvesting, transporting and operating around Rp. 2 billion so we all save around Rp. 8 billion on 2,000 hectares which produces 6,800 tonnes of FFB. The farmers are very happy and happy because at a young age the oil palm can be harvested. We would like to thank the Regent of Muba who from the start proposed replanting and in the future there will also be downstream in our plantations ”, he concluded. Also present on the occasion were the head of Bappeda Muba Drs Iskandar Syahrianto, head of the office of public works and public relations Muba Herman Mayori, head of Muba Dinkominfo, Herryandi Sinulingga, acting head of the plantations department of Muba, Ahmad Toyibir , Sungai Lilin sub-district chief, Agus Kurniawan. (DR)

