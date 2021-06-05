TN CM Stalin writes to PM Modi to speed up construction work on AIIMS Madurai





Stalin also said that the state government was ready to extend all the necessary cooperation for the immediate start and rapid completion of the project.

Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, Deputy Stalin, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday June 5 asking for his intervention in the rapid establishment of the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai. The chief minister pointed out that after the cornerstone laying ceremony in 2019 and the construction of a compound wall, no further progress has been made on the project. In his letter, Stalin said: The foundation stone for the establishment of the AIIMS in Thoppur, Madurai was laid by you (PM Modi) on January 27, 2019. The land of the prestigious institution has already been transferred to the government Indian by the state. However, with the exception of the construction of a perimeter wall, there has been no physical progress in the establishment of the institution. The rapid establishment of the institution is necessary to provide quality tertiary care to people in the southern districts of TN as well as neighboring states. We learn that the GoI has appointed a president, an executive director and some committees for the Institute. However, we also learn that the committees do not have the clear authority to execute a project of this scale, he added. The chief minister said there are also reports that the project may be temporarily started at other locations due to the avoidable delay. However, this could delay the project further, he said. Citing the aforementioned points, Stalin asked the Prime Minister to intervene directly and immediately appoint agents with adequate financial and administrative powers and to have the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare take measures to finalize and start the work. of construction. He also said that the state government is ready to extend all the necessary cooperation for the immediate start-up and early completion of the project. Stalin’s declaration comes after the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Friday requested the response from the Union and state governments for the temporary establishment of an outpatient service and to begin MBBS admissions for AIIMS Madurai, until the end of the construction of the building.







