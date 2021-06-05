China’s pandemic image problem worsens: new economy on Saturday

China can feel underestimated. At least, that is the sentiment that seems to underlie President Xi Jinping’s recent exhortation to his diplomatic corps to rename the country. trustworthy, kind and respectable.

This exhortation should come as no surprise. A Pew survey last year showed that negative views on China had reached historic highs among advanced economies such as the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia in the middle generalized criticism of its management of Covid-19.

What is remarkable is the public concession that China has an image problem. it would even be more astonishing if Beijing accepted a full and open investigation into the origin of a new coronavirus that has killed more than 3.5 million people.

Yet, perhaps this is what China must do if he is to quell a growing clamor among virologists, biologists and other scientists for an independent probe of the “lab leak theory”.

Last week, US President Joe Biden announced his intelligence agencies were divided over two possible explanations for the start of the pandemic (a lab accident or human contact with an infected animal) and gave them 90 days to get to the bottom of it. Biden’s adviser Dr Anthony Fauci called on China to release the medical records of nine people who could help resolve the issue. Three of them are researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology who reportedly fell ill in November 2019, and six are minors who, A few years ago, entered a copper mine to eliminate bat guano.

Three of the miners died. What brought them down? What viruses did the researchers find at the site, if any, and what experiments did they perform on them at the Wuhan lab?

To be clear, the two theories – accident and animal – are not equal. Scientists generally believe that Covid-19 is much more likely to have originated from wildlife and passed on to humans, as has often been the case. Beijing, meanwhile, wants an investigation into its theory that the pathogen may have circulated outside of China before it erupted in Wuhan. In any case, the evidence for the laboratory leak theory remains circumstantial.

But an accident cannot be ruled out. Of all the places Covid-19 could have infected the general population, why Wuhan, which is home to one of the three laboratories in the world conducting an aggressive type of research on bat viruses?

It took Dr. Richard Ebright, professor of chemistry and chemical biology at Rutgers University, “ a nanosecond or a picosecond”To consider a connection after hearing the news of the outbreak. Other scientists weren’t so quick to make the connection, but even some who signed a letter last year dismissing the theory as a conspiracy now have doubts.

It’s fair to say that China is partly responsible for its battered image when it comes to the pandemic. This blocked a World Health Organization team sent to Wuhan last year, prompting WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to declare “ further investigation is needed on the hypothesis of a laboratory leak being at the origin of Covid-19. “

Today, the ball is squarely in China’s court. “ It’s really that simple, ”writes Eli Lake in Bloomberg Notice. “The Chinese government can complain as much as it wants about the laboratory leak theory. But he has the power to silence his detractors. All he has to do is open his lab and share his data.

It seems unlikely. Indeed, if Beijing got into the habit of engaging its critics, it would not crush civil liberties in Hong Kong, another source of friction with the West, nor send a million (or more) Uyghur Muslims to camps. internment camps, nor sanction Australia. after calling for an international investigation into the origins of the Covid.

In other words, if China exploited the kind of government that valued transparency, it would not be in its current situation.

