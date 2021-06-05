What is the problem? Jokowi is angry with the minister

HARIANHALUAN.COM – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is furious again. Jokowi’s anger against his ministers is linked to infrastructure development and social assistance (Bansos).

Jokowi expressed frustration when he opened the inauguration of the 2021 Government Internal Oversight Coordination Meeting at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, Thursday 5/27/2021, as cited by CNBC Indonesia on Monday 31. / 5/2021.

Initially, Jokowi stressed that this year is the year of the acceleration of the national economic recovery. The government has spent all over the place to allocate gigantic funds, which amount to almost 700 trillion rupees.

“We need to catch up and be on the right track so that our economy can rebound,” Jokowi said.

Jokowi then grazed the budgetary absorption of the central government and local governments which were still slow. In fact, the government has an ambitious goal of growing the economy above 7% in the second quarter of 2021.

“If this does not reach the 7% figure to continue economic growth in 2021, it may also not be achieved, although we know there is uncertainty in the global economy and uncertainty due to the pandemic. “, he explained.

The former governor of DKI Jakarta then discussed the quality of program planning for each ministry, agency and local government, which is still unclear.

“I still see that there are programs whose measures of success are not clear. The objectives are not clear, this budget is targeted,” said the former governor of DKI Jakarta.

According to him, this condition has an impact on the achievement of program objectives which are not appropriate, or even out of sync with other programs. The Head of State even notes that there is still a gap between central and regional development.

“It’s always happening, I see myself on the pitch all the time,” he explained.

Jokowi then gave an example of infrastructure development. In fact, the infrastructure is built, but the supporting infrastructure around it is not clearly built.

“There is a reservoir, there is no irrigation. Primary, secondary, tertiary irrigation. I found this on the ground. There is a new port under construction, there is no road access. What is it? “Jokowi annoys. .

He requested that this continue to be monitored, as this resulted in a suboptimal leverage effect of the programs implemented by the community. Also those who are disadvantaged because they do not benefit from the program.

