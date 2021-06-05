Chinese COSCO partners with Tesla to digitize logistics

DALIAN, China – China’s state-owned shipping company COSCO Group has partnered with Tesla to undertake a digital transformation, a process the leading container carrier hopes will help unravel the mess international logistics have become amid the pandemic.

The merger also calls on COSCO to share its shipping data with Tesla so the electric vehicle pioneer can put the system to the test at a port in Shanghai.

Ports and logistics networks have lost much of their efficiency since the second half of 2020, as governments began to introduce and strengthen measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Xu Lirong told Nikkei. Xu is the chairman of COSCO Shipping Holdings.

As logistics accelerated, the cost of shipping ocean freight increased, Xu said, noting that a container shortage is also causing the costs to rise.

The group’s rationalization efforts are accelerating. “We will promote the digitization of maritime transport,” Xu said. “We have implemented a system to exchange shipment data in real time, using blockchain technology.”

The system was supplied to Tesla, who used it on a trial basis at a port in Shanghai. This allowed Elon Musk’s company to receive mailings without its employees having to touch documents and other materials, Xu said.

The system “supports important functions, such as paperless work, amid the coronavirus crisis,” he said.

The COSCO group was created in 2016 by the merger of the two largest Chinese state-owned shipping companies. At the end of 2020, it had the third largest container ship fleet in the world.

COSCO Shipping, a publicly traded company that contributes around 50% of the group’s revenue, reported net profit of 9.9 billion yuan ($ 1.55 billion) in 2020, up 47% compared to 2019, with a 13% increase in revenue to 171.2 billion yuan, setting all-time highs in both categories.

The increased shipping capacity has helped the group avoid the serious adverse effects of the pandemic.

As distribution becomes more and more difficult, said Xu, “we have done everything possible to stabilize logistics networks by proactively increasing the number of containers to increase our shipping capacity.”

The group’s shipping volume amounted to 1.34 billion tonnes in 2020, up 2.5% from the previous year, he said.

Asian markets hold the key to future growth, and the group is betting on Hainan Island in southern China to help it exploit the region. After acquiring Hainan Harbor and Shipping Holding in 2019, and until the end of 2020, the group has opened 30 new routes connecting the island with domestic and foreign ports, Xu said. The island “has thus taken a step forward to become a maritime transport hub between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations,” he said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has declared his intention to make China a “true maritime power”, offers a toast to the Belt and Road Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. © Reuters

The group invests and manages overseas ports in accordance with the Chinese government’s Belt and Road initiative, a global strategy for infrastructure development. President Xi Jinping has declared his intention to make China a “true maritime power”.

The COSCO group calls at more than 1,500 ports in 160 countries, Xu said. The Greek port of Piraeus, in which the group has invested, has become the largest hub port in the Mediterranean and is considered a “model” Belt and Road project, said Xu.

But the group is exposed to risks resulting from its management system linked to the government. Residents near the ports that host the group staged protests and warned that COSCO’s presence would inject Chinese influence into local affairs. It is not certain that the group can smoothly expand its operations abroad.

The pandemic has struck global supply chains and severely affected the shipping industry, Xu said. But “global trade as a whole is expected to pick up in 2021 as the spread of vaccinations improve the state of infection,” he added.

The group must also establish favorable ties with overseas governments and businesses while respecting Chinese government policy, a balancing act made all the more difficult as China-US relations deteriorate.