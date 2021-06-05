Politics
Chinese COSCO partners with Tesla to digitize logistics
DALIAN, China – China’s state-owned shipping company COSCO Group has partnered with Tesla to undertake a digital transformation, a process the leading container carrier hopes will help unravel the mess international logistics have become amid the pandemic.
The merger also calls on COSCO to share its shipping data with Tesla so the electric vehicle pioneer can put the system to the test at a port in Shanghai.
Ports and logistics networks have lost much of their efficiency since the second half of 2020, as governments began to introduce and strengthen measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Xu Lirong told Nikkei. Xu is the chairman of COSCO Shipping Holdings.
As logistics accelerated, the cost of shipping ocean freight increased, Xu said, noting that a container shortage is also causing the costs to rise.
The group’s rationalization efforts are accelerating. “We will promote the digitization of maritime transport,” Xu said. “We have implemented a system to exchange shipment data in real time, using blockchain technology.”
The system was supplied to Tesla, who used it on a trial basis at a port in Shanghai. This allowed Elon Musk’s company to receive mailings without its employees having to touch documents and other materials, Xu said.
The system “supports important functions, such as paperless work, amid the coronavirus crisis,” he said.
The COSCO group was created in 2016 by the merger of the two largest Chinese state-owned shipping companies. At the end of 2020, it had the third largest container ship fleet in the world.
COSCO Shipping, a publicly traded company that contributes around 50% of the group’s revenue, reported net profit of 9.9 billion yuan ($ 1.55 billion) in 2020, up 47% compared to 2019, with a 13% increase in revenue to 171.2 billion yuan, setting all-time highs in both categories.
The increased shipping capacity has helped the group avoid the serious adverse effects of the pandemic.
As distribution becomes more and more difficult, said Xu, “we have done everything possible to stabilize logistics networks by proactively increasing the number of containers to increase our shipping capacity.”
The group’s shipping volume amounted to 1.34 billion tonnes in 2020, up 2.5% from the previous year, he said.
Asian markets hold the key to future growth, and the group is betting on Hainan Island in southern China to help it exploit the region. After acquiring Hainan Harbor and Shipping Holding in 2019, and until the end of 2020, the group has opened 30 new routes connecting the island with domestic and foreign ports, Xu said. The island “has thus taken a step forward to become a maritime transport hub between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations,” he said.
The group invests and manages overseas ports in accordance with the Chinese government’s Belt and Road initiative, a global strategy for infrastructure development. President Xi Jinping has declared his intention to make China a “true maritime power”.
The COSCO group calls at more than 1,500 ports in 160 countries, Xu said. The Greek port of Piraeus, in which the group has invested, has become the largest hub port in the Mediterranean and is considered a “model” Belt and Road project, said Xu.
But the group is exposed to risks resulting from its management system linked to the government. Residents near the ports that host the group staged protests and warned that COSCO’s presence would inject Chinese influence into local affairs. It is not certain that the group can smoothly expand its operations abroad.
The pandemic has struck global supply chains and severely affected the shipping industry, Xu said. But “global trade as a whole is expected to pick up in 2021 as the spread of vaccinations improve the state of infection,” he added.
The group must also establish favorable ties with overseas governments and businesses while respecting Chinese government policy, a balancing act made all the more difficult as China-US relations deteriorate.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]