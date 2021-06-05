Prime Minister Imran Khan laments the world’s inattention to environmental issues





Prime Minister Imran Khan lamented on Saturday that the world had not paid enough attention to the environmental problems faced today, calling for joint efforts to challenge them.

The prime minister said on World Environment Day that Pakistan has organized a joint venture with the United Nations Environment Program.

Pakistan is among the countries most affected by climate change, which has also been regularly affected by devastating floods in recent years, displacing hundreds of thousands of people and abolishing farmland roads.

“Unfortunately, the world has not paid much attention to environmental conservation,” the Prime Minister said during his remarks, noting that the countries which had given due attention to the issue were at a disadvantage. better condition than the others.

The devastation caused by melting glaciers

The Prime Minister warned that due to global warming, glaciers are melting and if the world did not pay enough attention to this issue today, there would be more devastation across the world.

Governments around the world could not implement their policies to protect and preserve the environment unless they are fully supported by their masses, the prime minister added.

He then invited Pakistani youth and students, who are to participate in government-initiated programs like Ten Billion Trees and Clean and Green Pakistan.

The Prime Minister noted that Pakistan had been placed on the list of countries facing a worrying future due to the adverse effects of growing global warming problems.

The prime minister said a worsening water crisis would hit Pakistan in the coming days and provinces were already accusing each other of stealing their water.

“80% of Pakistan’s water comes from glaciers, and glaciers are severely affected by global warming…. India and several other countries will be affected, ”he said.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for persistent and sustainable efforts for the preservation of planet Earth for the future of generations to come.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos