Jokowi forms a working group on accelerating investments, it is his task

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) issued a decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia (Presidential decree) Number 11 of 2021 concerning the Acceleration Task Force Investment.

Presidential decree signed by the President on May 4, 2021 issued taking into account that in order to increase investment and the ease of doing business in the context of encouraging economic growth and providing employment opportunities, it is necessaryend to end) and an active role in resolving barriers to business implementation.

Support and an active role in resolving these obstacles must be ensured by the creation of the Working Group on the acceleration of investments.

“In order to increase investments and the ease of doing business, a working group for the acceleration of investments has been formed, hereinafter referred to as the working group for investments,” reads the decision contained in article 1 of the regulations, quoted on the official website of the Setkab, Saturday (5/6/2021).

On the basis of the provisions of Article 4, the working group which is placed under the authority of the President and responsible to him has five tasks, namely:

1. Ensure the realization of the investment for each national and foreign actor of investment firms who are interested and / or who have obtained an operating license

2. Quickly solve problems and obstacles (debottlenecking) for sectors of activity constrained by the granting of commercial licenses within the framework of the investment;

3. Encourage the acceleration of business for sectors which have the characteristics of rapidly generating foreign currency, generating jobs and developing regional / local economies;

4. Accelerate the implementation of cooperation between investors and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and

5. Provide recommendations for administrative action to heads of ministries / institutions / authorities and provincial / district / municipal governments against officials / employees who hinder the implementation of the investment or who may increase the cost of the investment in Indonesia.

“In carrying out the planned tasks, the Investment Working Group has the power to take decisions relating to the realization of investments which should be immediately followed up by the ministry / institution / authority / regional government; and coordinate activities related to the realization of investments with ministries / institutions / authorities / regional governments ”, underlined in article 5.

The Investment Working Group is chaired by the Minister of Investment / Head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM). In addition, there are also two vice presidents occupied by the Deputy Attorney General and the Deputy Chief of the Indonesian National Police (Wakapolri). Then there is also a secretary who is held by Dini Purwono.

“The Investment Task Force reports on the implementation of its missions to the President at least once a month or at any time if necessary”, it is specified in these regulations.

In the exercise of its functions, the Investment Task Force is assisted by the Secretariat of the Investment Task Force. In addition, in carrying out its functions, the working group may also constitute an implementation team.

“All costs necessary for the implementation of the functions of the Investment Working Group, the Secretariat of the Investment Working Group and the Implementation Team are borne by the budget of income and expenditure. of the State through the budget of the Ministry of Investment / Investment Coordination Agency ”, in Article 10.

The mandate of the Investment Working Group is indicated at the end of the Presidential Decree 11/2021, from the date of entry into force of this Regulation, i.e. May 4, 2021.

