why was it introduced and what does it mean?

On May 31, 2021, the Communist Party of China Politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping announced that it would allow every couple in the country to have up to three children in a marked departure from his previous limit of two children.

A statement released after the meeting said significant action was needed to address the growing problem of the ageing population.

“Birth policies will be further improved. A policy allowing a couple to have three children will be introduced with accompanying measures,” he said.

“It will improve China’s population structure.”

According to the national census carried out at the end of 2020, the overall population of China rose to 1.412 billion in 2020, against 1.4 billion a year earlier.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Chinese mothers gave birth to 12 million babies in 2020, up from 14.65 million in 2019, marking an 18% drop. This is the fourth consecutive decline in the annual birth rate.

China’s fertility rate was 1.3 children per woman – below the replacement level of 2.1 needed for a stable population.

The NBS added that the average number of children a Chinese woman said she wanted to have last year was 1.8.

The annual growth rate was 0.53 percent for the period 2010 to 2020, the slowest in decades since China’s first census in 1953. It was down 0.04 percentage points from the average growth rate of 0.57% from 2000 to 2010, according to the SNB.

Prior to the release of census data, four researchers from China’s central bank had already called on Beijing to immediately liberalize its birth policies or face a scenario where it has a lower share of workers and a higher burden of elderly care than the United States by 2050.

An online survey conducted shortly after the change was announced suggested it would be a tough sell: 90 percent of those polled said they “wouldn’t consider” having three children.

The state-run Xinhua News Agency interviewed 31,000 people, concluding that only 1,443 of them were “ready” to have a third child. It was “on the agenda” for 213 respondents, while 828 were “hesitant”. The poll results, however, disappeared shortly after their release.

A report by demographers from Renmin University of China confirmed this sentiment by estimating that the policy would result in an annual increase of 200,000 to 300,000 births over the next five years – a slight increase from the rate of 12 million births. Last year.

Hu Xingdou, an independent political economist in Beijing, said young Chinese people would probably not want to have larger families.

“For the new Chinese generation “flat”, the three-child policy may have little appeal, but for others it may have some influence, ”Hu said.

“The government should work hard to ease the burden of education, housing among other things to improve the will of the people [to have more children]. “

China’s one-child policy began in 1980 and has been strictly enforced by the National Health and Family Planning Commission, with penalties including fines for violators and often forced abortions.

It limited most couples to one child, and for years authorities have argued that this is a key factor in supporting the country’s economic boom.

Civil servants and employees of government-affiliated organizations, including universities, risked losing their jobs if they were found to have had more than one child.

If the parents did not pay a fine, the second children could not be registered in the national household system, or hukou, which meant that they did not exist legally and therefore would not have access to social services such as health care and education.

Are the Chinese people worrying?

National Health and Family Planning Commission spokesman Mao Qunan said the agency’s work had reduced the number of births in China over the years by “400 million.”

The one-child policy was generally accepted to mean one birth per family, so if women gave birth to two or more children at the same time, they would not be penalized.

Various reports in Chinese and international media have suggested that this deficiency has led mothers to take fertility drugs to have multiple births.

China officially ended its one-child policy on January 1, 2016, with the enactment of a bill allowing all married couples to have a second child as it tried to cope with the aging of the world. population and shrinking workforce.

In March 2018, the new National Health Commission also took over responsibility for population management from the National Health and Family Planning Commission.

At the time, officials said the term “family planning” would disappear from the ministerial lexicon as China grapples with its shrinking labor pool and rapidly aging population.

A lack of affordable child care, Rising cost of living and grueling working hours have been cited among the reasons many young Chinese people think twice before having children, let alone more than one.

In its most recent estimate in November 2020, the government said it expected China’s population to peak in 2027.

But He Yafu, an independent expert on China’s demographics, expects the population to start declining in 2022 as the number of births drops to nearly 10 million and the number of deaths exceeds 10 million.

There had already been signs that China’s birth rate and population were on the verge of falling, with some experts warning of serious consequences.

Beijing, which has a population of around 21 million, suffered a 24.3% drop in its birth rate in 2020 from the previous year, according to official data.

China also saw 10.035 million new births registered in the household registration system in 2020, up from 11.79 million in 2019, although this figure does not include the entire population.

