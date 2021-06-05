bne IntelliNews – Turkey posts surprise inflation drop to 16.6% in May





Turkey’s official inflation rate unexpectedly fell in May to 16.59% year-on-year from a two-year high of 17.14% in April, with the statistical authority highlighting the impact of increases in limited prices observed during the vast coronavirus shutdown that applied during the first half of the month. The median estimate in a Reuters poll was 17.25% year-on-year. Consumer prices also officially rose 0.89% m / m, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK, or TurkStat) said. The expectation of the Reuters poll was 1.46% m / m. The Turkish Lira (TRY) has once again been on the ropes since mid-March, when President Recep Tayyip Erdogans triggered the shock by decree of the newly appointed market-friendly country, the hawkish central bank governor said. new concerns about premature monetary easing. The weaker currency prompted expectations that inflation would rise in May due to the higher cost of hard currency imports. The methodology used by TUIK to calculate inflation remains subject to much criticism. The Independent Inflation Research Group (ENAG), led by academics from Istanbul, produces its own calculations of Turkish inflation. For the month of May, the ENAG consumer price index increased by 3.94% m / m. At the beginning of May, the TUIK filed a criminal complaint against ENAG. Turkish Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan asked about the decision during a televised interview, said: It is absolutely out of the question that TUIK is playing with numbers and that the [year on year] the inflation rate is 30-40%. The month-over-month increase reported by TUIK was driven by increases in transportation, clothing and footwear. The annual increase was driven by health, household equipment and transport. Sharp decline in clothing inflation A new breakdown of the data showed that the fall in headline inflation was supported by a sharp drop in clothing inflation, from 11.0% y / y in April to 5.8% y / y in May. This reduced the overall rate by 0.4 pp. Transport inflation also fell as the unfavorable base effects caused by the collapse in fuel prices last year began to abate. The Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 3.92% m / m in May, according to data from TUIK, for an annual increase of 38.33%. This is expected to contribute to headline inflation over the next few months as input costs trickle down to consumer prices. Central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu tried to allay fears of premature easing during a June 3 meeting with investors, saying they were unwarranted. Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, observed that the central bank has in the past started to ease policy once inflation has passed its peak. However, he added, the latest lira cuts mean that the interest rate cut Capital had forecast for this month now looks very unlikely to materialize. We believe that the CBRT [central bank] will heed President Erdogan’s recent calls for monetary easing by August, he said in a note to investors. And as inflation falls sharply towards the end of the year, aggressive interest rate cuts seem likely.







