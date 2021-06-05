Science and pseudoscience in India’s COVID-19 crisis

June 5, 2021, 6:00 a.m.

On May 11, a disturbing video of Baba Ramdev, a practitioner of yoga and provider of Ayurvedic medicine, who is widely regarded as close to the government Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has surfaced. In this video, Ramdev shed light on the dire situation in Indian hospitals over the past month as they struggled to deal with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Worse yet, in the same video he explicitly questioned the value of allopathic (or scientific) medicine, calling it stupid science.

Unsurprisingly, his untimely remarks sparked a strong rebuke from the Indian Medical Association. And in the face of growing outcry, Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asked Ramdev to withdraw his words. Ramdev quickly offered a half-apology, even though he defended his initial statement. In turn, Vardhan reproached him again.

To observers around the world who have been confronted for over a year with COVID-19 conspiracies and liars, wacky theories and evolving science, this may seem normal. But it points to deeper issues in India.

On the one hand, Vardhans’ rebuke is probably due more to a political demand than a strong urge to defend science. After all, on occasion, the Minister of Health himself had touted the benefits of yoga and Ayurvedic remedies for mild, asymptomatic COVID-19, providing a false sense of security and comfort. The Indian Medical Association took him to task on these remarks, which has promoted unproven therapies amid the pandemic.

India, of course, has a long tradition dependence on various systems of indigenous medicine. Indeed, in November 2014, during its very first year in power, the Modis government even created a new ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa. and Homeopathy to promote these remedies as possible alternatives to scientific therapies. While these systems of traditional medicine have their staunch adherents and may have certain benefits, few of their therapies have undergone rigorous experimentation and testing. Existing studies suggest uncertain or sometimes unfavorable results from addiction to various Ayurvedic products.

In many ways, adherence to Indigenous medicine still makes sense. Among the public, there is a tension of loathing and distrust of allopathic medicine due to its association with British colonial rule. Indeed, no less a character that Mahatma Gandhi was wary of vaccination on completely fallacious reasons.

Gandhis’ political heir, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, had a totally different intellectual outlook and had done everything possible in post-independence India to instill what he called a scientific temperament. He has undoubtedly succeeded to some extent. India today has world-class scientific institutes and equally high-quality medical facilities. However, a trail of obscurantism nonetheless stalked the political culture of the country. And these elements became evident in political life when Modis Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took office in 2014. Much to the horror of the Indian scientific community, at a meeting of the prestigious Indian Science Congress in 2019, some presenters claimed that airplanes and in vitro fertilization had been developed in ancient India. At the same meeting, Modi in a speech claimed that plastic surgery had been developed in Vedic times.

Claims like this may seem harmless enough, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, they took a decidedly deadly turn. Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of the populated state of Uttar Pradesh and outspoken Hindu nationalist, claimed that yoga could keep infections at bay. Not to be outdone, a slew of other BJP politicians across the country have also touted the alleged prevention and healing properties cow dung and bovine urine. These statements resonated with a substantial number of their constituents. BJP leaders have proposed these suspicious therapies in large part because they can generate political support in a time of acute distress and uncertainty.

Given the existing reservoir of mistrust of modern medicine and the willingness of BJP politicians in particular to exploit this, it is hardly surprising that it is so easy for Ramdev to sell a range of remedies. putative alternatives. These are straws to grab hold of, especially in desperate times, when conventional medicine may well be out of reach due to the Modi government’s abject failure to contain the pandemic or rush to roll out vaccinations. Some have turned to a drug, Coronil, which the Ramdevs company, Patanjali, has marketed, in the hope that it may provide relief. Besides his pecuniary interest in promoting these products, his peddling also skillfully diverts the attention of governments. abject failure to contain this rampant pandemic.

Ramdev is not the only one to promote pseudo-scientific remedies to the unfortunate. Taking advantage of the desperation of the poor, others have also joined the fray. For example, an Ayurvedic doctor in the state of Andhra Pradesh in south-central India advertised a wonder drug and attracted a large number of people in distress. seek relief. (These outrageous claims highlight a lingering problem: the Indian state’s failure to carefully regulate a sprawling domestic industry that has long thrived without adequate supervision.)

This regulatory slip alone is quite worrying. However, the deluge of medical disinformation that members of the ruling party and its cronies have unleashed in the midst of a large-scale pandemic is downright deadly. The human costs of the pandemic, among others, underscore the critical need for improved regulation to prevent the peddling of spurious drugs and therapies. At the same time, he calls for increased investment in India’s allopathic public health system to make it more accessible to most of the population.