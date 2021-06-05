Boris Johnson warned Steve Baker could be 2024 election’s biggest challenge | United Kingdom | New





Former chief adviser to the prime minister, Mr Cummings, testified at a joint science and technology select committee meeting on the government’s response to the coronavirus. Last week, the political strategist made a series of extraordinary and potentially damaging statements, including accusing Mr Johnson of wanting to be injected with Covid live on television to reassure the public that there was “nothing to fear “. Cummings said the actions of ministers and officials during the crisis “were catastrophic below expected” standards.

He told MPs: “The view from various officials inside Number 10 was for the Prime Minister to chair Cobra meetings and just tell everyone ‘it’s swine flu, don’t you. worry i’m going to ask Chris Whitty me live on tv with coronavirus so everyone realizes there is nothing to worry about, ”that wouldn’t actually help a serious panic. “ Meanwhile, Labor leader Keir Starmer used his weekly chance to question the Prime Minister to bring up some of these serious allegations. Mr Johnson denied that his “inaction” resulted in “unnecessary deaths” at the start of the pandemic and in reference to Mr Cummings accusing him of not realizing the severity of COVID-19, he said: “I don’t think anyone can accuse this government of being complacent about the virus. “ As many wonder whether Mr Cummings’ claims will end up harming the Tories, James Kirkup, director of the Social Market Foundation, argued that Mr Johnson should be more worried about Tory MP Steve Baker. Last week, Mr Baker warned Mr Johnsond that plans to punish homeowners who don’t buy expensive green boilers could spark riots.

Number 10 has rushed to defuse fears of huge fines for those who do not switch to green alternatives such as heat pumps. However, he refused to rule out possible stealth taxes and increases in gas prices. Some Tory MPs say the government is being dishonest about the reality of its goal of making the UK carbon neutral by 2050. Writing for The Sun, Mr Baker said: “The elite policymakers who rule our lives agree that we should reduce our carbon emissions, but they have not been forthright about the cost to working families.” He hinted that the current proposals could spark unrest not seen since the 1990s, saying, “The cost of Net Zero could lead to a bigger political crisis than the Poll Tax. “ Mr Kirkup added that Mr Johnson should be wary of Mr Baker as the former Tory cabinet minister has a good track record of disrupting official plans. JUST IN: EU Brexit punishment plan torn to shreds

He wrote: ‘He led the European research group that helped give Britain a much harder Brexit than it could have done. “He’s clearly targeting the segment of public opinion that underpinned the holiday vote here: cost-of-living voters who are open to claims that things are being forced on them by what Baker calls’ policymakers. elite “. “These voters are now a key part of conservative support, in the ‘red wall’ and elsewhere. And Baker is making it clear that Net Zero is going to be bad – or at least, unfairly expensive – for them.” Mr Kirkup concluded in his article for The Spectator: “Boris Johnson, often accused of succumbing to short-term populism in other policy areas, has so far been steadfast in his commitment to Net Zero. “He is the ideal person to make this policy popular with his core voters. DO NOT MISS :

“Steve Baker won his last war, but Boris Johnson can also cite his own record of political victories. “He will survive Dominic Cummings’ attacks – voters have already made up their minds on the pandemic – and he can see Steve Baker on Net Zero too, if he thinks about it. “ In a recent report, the director of the Oxford-based Euro Intelligence think tank Wolfgang Munchau agreed with Mr Kirkup. He wrote: “The director of the Social Market Foundation thinks the big problem is the gas boilers. “It’s not as unreasonable as it sounds. “Part of the government’s green policy is the mandatory replacement of gas boilers in private homes with heat pumps, which it says will cost more than £ 10,000 to install. “There is understandable opposition to what constitutes a massive household tax. Unsurprisingly, those leading the opposition have also been leading figures in the Brexit campaign.” Mr Johnson said of his’ ten point plan ‘for a green industrial revolution:’ Although this year has taken a very different path than we expected, I have not lost sight of our plans. ambitious upgrade campaign across the country. My Ten Point Plan will create, support and protect hundreds of thousands of green jobs, while moving towards net zero by 2050. “Our green industrial revolution will be powered by wind turbines in Scotland and the North East, powered by electric vehicles made in the Midlands and advanced by the latest technologies developed in Wales, so we can look forward to a more prosperous future and greener .”







