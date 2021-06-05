Over 1.65 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with States / UT: Center

More than 1.65 crore in COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories, Center said on Saturday, adding that more than 24 crore in doses had been provided to them so far.

Total consumption, including wastage, stands at 22.65.08.508 doses, according to data available at 8 a.m. on Saturday, the ministry said.

“Over 1.65 crore (1,65.00,572) doses of COVID vaccine are still available with States / UTs to administer,” he said.

So far, 24 30 09 080 doses of the vaccine have been provided free of charge to the States and the United States by the Indian government and through the direct state procurement category, he said.

PM Modi calls on state to reduce vaccine wastage

Yesterday, while reviewing the progress of the COVID vaccination campaign in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged states to reduce vaccine wastage.

During the meeting, he was briefed on the current availability of vaccines and the roadmap to accelerate it. Officials also briefed him on steps to reduce vaccine wastage.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office, the government is helping vaccine manufacturers in terms of facilitating more production units, financing and supply of raw materials.

The Prime Minister also took stock of the state of immunization coverage of health workers as well as front-line workers, in addition to those 45 and over and 18-44, said the PMO.

According to the vaccination bulletin released by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 22.75 crore today.

Up to 16,23,602 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first dose and 31,217 beneficiaries in the same age group received their second dose of COVID vaccine today, according to the report.

(With contributions from agencies)

