PM calls on developed world to support countries vulnerable to climate change – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday called on the developed world to support countries vulnerable to climate change and highlighted Pakistan’s contributions to the fight against global warming.

The Prime Minister was addressing a ceremony in Islamabad to mark World Environment Day. This year Pakistan is hosting World Environment Day in partnership with the United Nations Environment Program.

“Pakistan’s contribution to global warming and climate change is minimal. Rich countries, which contribute much more, have a greater responsibility to provide funds to countries like ours so that we can fight climate change,” did he declare.

The prime minister said Pakistan was left with very little money to deal with climate issues, stressing the difference in resources between the developed and developing world.

Comparing the government’s assistance to the people of Pakistan and the United States during the Covid-19 pandemic, he said, “The countries that contribute the most pollution and have the resources should support those that attempt to fight against climate change.

Prime Minister Imran also paid tribute to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for reiterating the message that the developed world must take responsibility and help countries that cannot afford to fight global warming .

He said Pakistan is committed to producing 60% clean energy by 2030. “People now need to pay attention to planting trees and cleaning up rivers to reduce pollution.

“This is the United Nations Decade for Ecosystem Restoration. This is the decade the world is fighting to restore the ecosystem.”

“The world has not paid attention to climate change”

The Prime Minister began by declaring that it was an honor for Pakistan to host the event marking World Environment Day. “The world has realized that Pakistan is one of the few countries to worry about generations to come.”

He lamented the fact that in the past the world did not pay attention to climate change. “Some countries did, but most didn’t and Pakistan was one of them.”

He said the country’s jungles and forests have been destroyed as more people take over the land while rivers are polluted. “Lahore was once the city of gardens. Today, pollution levels have exceeded danger levels.”

The prime minister said the world had now had a chance to correct its course, adding that it was the United Nations Decade for Ecosystem Restoration. “This is our chance. In these ten years the world must correct its course.”

The Prime Minister said that humanity will have to suffer the consequences of ignoring the effects of climate change.

Highlighting Pakistan’s contributions to tackling climate change, Prime Minister Imran said the country was responsible for less than one percent of global carbon emissions. “Despite this, we have decided to do everything possible to combat global warming which is having negative consequences.”

He said 80% of Pakistani rivers are fed by glaciers which are affected by global warming.

“Twenty years ago people laughed at those who talked about climate change. But now the world is slowly realizing its impact.”

Commenting on the government’s 10 billion tree tsunami program, he praised officials for planting a billion trees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and paid tribute to the rangers.

“The timber mafia had slowly destroyed the trees and forests. They were so powerful that no politician was ready to say anything [but] we faced them for the first time at KP, “he said, saluting the sacrifices made by the rangers.

Call for the nation to participate

The prime minister said the campaign will not be successful until the whole nation is involved and realizes that it is for the children of the country.

“Teachers in Pakistan have a great responsibility. You need to start teaching children the importance of planting trees.

“If we manage to reach our goal of planting 10 billion trees, it will have a major impact on the people, the country and the economy,” he said, adding that it would also fight pollution and pollution. water shortage. “The whole country must participate.

He said the country’s youth were his greatest advantage and could play a role in protecting the environment.

He said that in addition to the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami program, the government was also focusing on trying to “recharge” the country’s wetlands. “Flood water is wasted and can be used to recharge wetlands and lakes,” he said, adding that work was also underway to preserve and regenerate mangroves.

“We have to try to involve the locals in this. But those who don’t have enough to eat will never care about the environment. Therefore, green jobs are needed because it will give them an interest in it.”

We have created 15 new national parks and these require special guards, he said. The biggest benefit for the inhabitants of this situation will be ecotourism and they will become stakeholders, he said.

