Why China’s new three-child plan is doomed and dangerous

Last Monday, the handful of old people who rule China decided to allow Chinese couples to have three children.

The surprise decision, taken by Communist dictator Xi Jinping and his Politburo colleagues, marks a startling reversal of the infamous one-child policy.

This decades-long effort to limit couples to just one child has led to hundreds of millions of abortions and forced sterilizations, crushing the birth rate in the world’s most populous country.

In 2015, China’s National Bureau of Statistics reported that Chinese women on average had only 1.05 child. It was the second lowest fertility rate in the world, only little Singapore was lower and a recipe for demographic suicide.

China hesitantly started encouraging more births in 2016, when it relaxed its one-child policy, but the years that followed saw the number of births continue to decline.

Only 12 million babies were born in 2020, up from 14.65 million the previous year. This is the lowest number of births since the 1961 Great Famine in China, when, by coincidence, some 42.5 million people starved to death.

New three-child policy was necessary, Chinese state media Xinhua bluntly said Explain, to actively respond to the aging of the population.

This is an understatement. China today is literally dying, filling more coffins than cradles each year. Chinese Communist leaders are increasingly concerned about having enough workers and soldiers for the factories and armies of the future.

But it is doubtful that the three-child policy will succeed at least as long as it remains voluntary.

The problem is that the ranks of young women have been decimated during the decades of the one-child policy. Baby girls have been aborted and abandoned to die by the millions by Chinese parents who were desperate for a son.

There are simply too few young women of reproductive age left to make up for the coming demographic collapse, unless each one marries and has three children.

I cannot imagine a combination of carrots that would inspire young Chinese, urban and active women to dedicate themselves to motherhood in this way.

In fact, some have responded to the new proposal with mockery or at least the closest thing to mockery that Communist censors will allow. Don’t make me laugh, a commentator posted on Weibo on the new policy. Single married children have four dependent elderly parents. If you also add three children, you will not have a life.

Of course, if persuasion doesn’t work, I can easily imagine that the Chinese leadership might resort to coercion. In fact, local party officials are already suggesting that people must be heavily armed in the

baby manufacturing company.

Only a strong Party leadership can solve this problem … of catastrophic demographic decline, wrote Professor Nie Shengzhe in 2018. His proposals, which have since been echoed by others, include:

Party cadres should take the initiative to have two, three or four children, and prioritize the promotion of party cadres who have more children.

The Party Central Committee should establish strict control over the sale of condoms and contraceptives and ban hospitals from performing abortions.

The Party’s propaganda department should vigorously propagate the idea that more children bring many blessings, and one is too few, two is not enough, three is good, four is best.

Party members of childbearing age who use contraceptives when having sex should be punished.

Would Xi Jinping be reluctant to impose such measures on the Chinese population?

Not if he remembers his Mao.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping (left) follows in Mao Zedong’s footsteps (right) with the belief that the country’s reproduction must be controlled. Getty Images (2)

The late president who is the model of Xis in all things mentionned in a famous 1957 speech that, Reproduction must be planned. In my opinion, humanity is completely incapable of managing itself. He has plans for factory production, for the production of fabrics, tables and chairs, and steel, but there are no plans for the production of humans.

Xi Jinping has now made it clear that he wants to produce more humans and no one should doubt that he has the means to enforce his plan.

I just hope no one gives Xi a copy of The Handmaids Tale. The novel, as well as the miniseries of the same name, describes a polygamous society where female servants are forced to bear children.

It might give him some ideas.

Steven W. Mosher is the president of the Population Research Institute and the author of Bully of Asia: Why China’s Dream is the New Threat to World Order.