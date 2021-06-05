Politics
Why China’s new three-child plan is doomed and dangerous
Last Monday, the handful of old people who rule China decided to allow Chinese couples to have three children.
The surprise decision, taken by Communist dictator Xi Jinping and his Politburo colleagues, marks a startling reversal of the infamous one-child policy.
This decades-long effort to limit couples to just one child has led to hundreds of millions of abortions and forced sterilizations, crushing the birth rate in the world’s most populous country.
In 2015, China’s National Bureau of Statistics reported that Chinese women on average had only 1.05 child. It was the second lowest fertility rate in the world, only little Singapore was lower and a recipe for demographic suicide.
China hesitantly started encouraging more births in 2016, when it relaxed its one-child policy, but the years that followed saw the number of births continue to decline.
Only 12 million babies were born in 2020, up from 14.65 million the previous year. This is the lowest number of births since the 1961 Great Famine in China, when, by coincidence, some 42.5 million people starved to death.
New three-child policy was necessary, Chinese state media Xinhua bluntly said Explain, to actively respond to the aging of the population.
This is an understatement. China today is literally dying, filling more coffins than cradles each year. Chinese Communist leaders are increasingly concerned about having enough workers and soldiers for the factories and armies of the future.
But it is doubtful that the three-child policy will succeed at least as long as it remains voluntary.
The problem is that the ranks of young women have been decimated during the decades of the one-child policy. Baby girls have been aborted and abandoned to die by the millions by Chinese parents who were desperate for a son.
There are simply too few young women of reproductive age left to make up for the coming demographic collapse, unless each one marries and has three children.
I cannot imagine a combination of carrots that would inspire young Chinese, urban and active women to dedicate themselves to motherhood in this way.
In fact, some have responded to the new proposal with mockery or at least the closest thing to mockery that Communist censors will allow. Don’t make me laugh, a commentator posted on Weibo on the new policy. Single married children have four dependent elderly parents. If you also add three children, you will not have a life.
Of course, if persuasion doesn’t work, I can easily imagine that the Chinese leadership might resort to coercion. In fact, local party officials are already suggesting that people must be heavily armed in the
baby manufacturing company.
Only a strong Party leadership can solve this problem … of catastrophic demographic decline, wrote Professor Nie Shengzhe in 2018. His proposals, which have since been echoed by others, include:
- Party cadres should take the initiative to have two, three or four children, and prioritize the promotion of party cadres who have more children.
- The Party Central Committee should establish strict control over the sale of condoms and contraceptives and ban hospitals from performing abortions.
- The Party’s propaganda department should vigorously propagate the idea that more children bring many blessings, and one is too few, two is not enough, three is good, four is best.
- Party members of childbearing age who use contraceptives when having sex should be punished.
Would Xi Jinping be reluctant to impose such measures on the Chinese population?
Not if he remembers his Mao.
The late president who is the model of Xis in all things mentionned in a famous 1957 speech that, Reproduction must be planned. In my opinion, humanity is completely incapable of managing itself. He has plans for factory production, for the production of fabrics, tables and chairs, and steel, but there are no plans for the production of humans.
Xi Jinping has now made it clear that he wants to produce more humans and no one should doubt that he has the means to enforce his plan.
I just hope no one gives Xi a copy of The Handmaids Tale. The novel, as well as the miniseries of the same name, describes a polygamous society where female servants are forced to bear children.
It might give him some ideas.
Steven W. Mosher is the president of the Population Research Institute and the author of Bully of Asia: Why China’s Dream is the New Threat to World Order.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]