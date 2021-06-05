Speed ​​up construction of AIIMS Madurai, CM Stalin urges PM Modi – The New Indian Express





Through Express news service CHENNAI: Chief Minister MP Stalin on Saturday requested the personal intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take immediate action to begin construction work on the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Thoppur near from Madurai. Its foundation was laid two and a half years ago, on January 27, 2019. But, except for the construction of a perimeter wall, work to establish the hospital remains unsuccessful, Stalin said. The chief minister, in his letter to Modi, stressed that the land of this prestigious institution had already been transferred to the Indian government by the government of Tamil Nadu. Explaining that the rapid establishment of the institution is necessary to provide quality tertiary care to people in southern districts as well as neighboring states, Stalin said: “We hear that the Indian government has appointed a president, an executive director and certain committees for the institute. However, the Committees are not authorized to carry out a project of this magnitude. The chief minister said that due to this avoidable delay, it was reported that the option of starting the institution temporarily at another location was also being considered and that this decision could further delay the project. “Therefore, I ask that a dedicated team of officers with adequate financial and administrative authority can be appointed immediately and that steps can be taken by the Union Ministry of Health to begin construction work immediately. The state government is ready to extend all the cooperation necessary for the immediate start-up and rapid completion of the project, ”added the CM.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos