British foreign aid: John Major intervenes as he pleads with Boris: “Restore the cuts now!” | United Kingdom | New





The top five countries receiving UK foreign aid were Pakistan, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, Yemen and Nigeria, with almost all of the money going to countries in Africa and Asia. . Last year, MPs asked why the UK sent £ 71million in foreign aid to China in a single year, when the country has an economy five times that of the UK. However, the British Foreign Secretary cut the amount of foreign aid to China by almost 95% in April this year.

Now former Prime Minister Sir John has said he does not think it is “morally defensible” for the UK to ease its own financial pressures at “the expense of some of the poorest and most vulnerable people of the world “. Tory rebels said they would vote for an amendment on the issue on Monday in the House of Commons. The amendment, if passed, would force Mr Johnson to honor the party’s spending commitment. Former Conservative Party Secretary of State for International Development Andrew Mitchell expressed “cautious optimism” about the government’s defeat on the amendment to the Advanced Research and Invention Agency Bill.

A total of 30 Conservative MPs, including Theresa May and Sir John Major, supported the proposed amendment. Last year, Sir John said the reduction in British aid abroad was “morally wrong and politically reckless”. He added that it “breaks our word and harms our soft power”. Speaking again on the matter, Sir John said: “I strongly support Britain’s retention of its statutory pledge to devote 0.7% of our GDP to overseas aid. READ MORE: BREXIT LIVE: Boris gives Joe Biden subtle jibe for intervening in UK-EU talks

“Only then can we recover as a nation that keeps our word. “Then we can begin to repair our reputation as a global force for good.” Mr Johnson has been criticized for cutting foreign aid to 0.5% of national income. In doing so, it went against its overt 2019 commitment to keep spending at a higher rate. Critics of the cut in foreign aid spending estimate the cut will result in tens of thousands of deaths in other parts of the world. However, Boris Johnson’s cabinet blamed the economic damage caused by the pandemic for its decision to cut aid spending.







