In response to controversy over Hajj 2021 quota, PKS politicians call on President Jokowi to pressure King Salman





TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Deputy Head of Syura SME Council, Hidayat Nur Wahid also responded to the Indonesian controversy over hajj quotas which is currently being discussed by many. Hidayat Nur Wahid or who is often referred to as HNW called on President Joko Widodo to put pressure on King Salman. According to HNW, this is an effort for Indonesia to secure the 2021 hajj quota. “The Saudis have not decided on the hajj in 2021. HNW again reminds President Jokowi to push for King Salman,” HNW said in the account. Twitter the official, @hnurwahid, Friday (6/6/2021). Read also : Note, withdrawal of Hajj payment deposit does not eliminate potential pilgrim status We previously know that the Ministry of Worship has decided not to send pilgrims this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, HNW felt that the Saudi government had yet to decide on the hajj quota. Not only the hajj quota for Indonesia, but also the quotas for a number of other countries. HNW also called on the government to maximize the opportunities that still exist for the departure of Indonesian pilgrims this year. Even if the number of quotas can be accepted, the implementation of health protocols will always be carried out. “Maximize the opportunities that still exist for the departure of future Indonesian pilgrims this year. Whatever the number, of course by paying attention to the progression of covid-19,” he said. Read also : Cancellation of Hajj 2021, Fahri Hamzah asks the government to reflect on the fate of the congregation, Mardani Ali: there is still time







