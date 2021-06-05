PM calls for funding from developing countries against global warming

Prime Minister Imran Khan urged rich countries to provide funds to developing countries like Pakistan to fight global warming and improve the ecosystem.

He was addressing the main ceremony for International Environment Day in Islamabad today (Sunday).

The Prime Minister praised the UN for repeatedly calling on the developed world to shoulder its responsibility and support countries working to protect the environment.

Imran Khan said the United Nations Decade for Ecosystem Restoration is an opportunity for the world to turn things around and work to meet carbon reduction targets.

The Prime Minister stressed that Pakistan’s share of carbon emissions is tiny, but he decided to take initiatives to offset the impact of global warming.

Imran Khan said one billion trees were planted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over a five-year period, from 2013 to 2018. He said another billion trees were also planted in different parts of the country in as part of the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project.

The Prime Minister urged the nation to be part of the mega reforestation program to make it a success that will have a positive impact not only on the lives of the people but also on the country and its economy. He said a greater responsibility falls on teachers to educate children about the importance of planting.

He said local communities will be involved for the protection of forests. He said the back of the timber mafia was broken in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the help of forest rangers, which helped increase forest cover in the province.

The Prime Minister said that Recharge Pakistan was also launched with the aim of restoring wetlands and improving the water table.

He said fifteen national parks have been created, which will also help promote tourism. He said that by 2030, we will produce 60% of energy from renewable sources while 30% of all vehicles will be switched to electricity as part of efforts to limit emissions.

The Prime Minister said it was a matter of distinction for Pakistan to host World Environment Day. This, he said, is also recognition of the measures taken by Pakistan for the protection of the environment.

The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Climate Change, Amin Aslam, said our environmental protection initiatives have so far provided 85,000 jobs to the population. This year, he said, there will be an addition of two hundred thousand additional jobs.

Amin Aslam said Pakistan has also accepted the challenge of restoring one million hectares of degraded and deforested land. He said our green finance initiative aims to generate funds for climate-friendly projects.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose message was read by Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, praised Pakistan’s progress in addressing climate change.

Xi Jinping said his country is ready to work with Pakistan and other countries to give new impetus to global environmental governance and contribute to a clean and beautiful world.

Practically delivering his message, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for undertaking a mega ten billion tree planting project. He said it’s a huge campaign for reforestation.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has said the next decade is our last chance to avert climate catastrophe, reverse the deadly tide of pollution and end species extinction. He said that we should finally make peace with nature and ensure a better future for all.