ethanol blend: PM Modi launches the E-100 project to promote bioethanol





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released the “Report of the Expert Panel on the Roadmap for Ethanol Blending in India 2020-2025”, celebrating World Environment Day.

It also launched the ambitious E-100 pilot project in Pune for the production and distribution of ethanol across the country. The theme of this year’s event is promoting biofuels for a better environment.

Modi said India has taken another step forward by releasing a detailed roadmap for the development of the ethanol sector on World Environment Day. Ethanol has become one of the top priorities for 21st century India.

He said the government had decided to meet the target of 20 percent blending ethanol into gasoline by 2025. Until 2014, on average, only 1.5 percent ethanol could be mixed in India, which has now reached around 8.5 percent. In 2013-14, around 38 crore liters of ethanol were purchased in the country, which has now grown to over 320 crore liters.

Previously, the determination was to achieve the goal by 2030, which is now 5 years. Most of the ethanol manufacturing units are mainly concentrated in 4-5 states with high sugar production, but now food grain distilleries are being established to expand this nationwide.

Modi noted that India has been included in the top 10 countries in the world in the Climate Change Performance Index. He added that India is also aware of the challenges facing climate change and is also working actively.

The Prime Minister also referred to an ongoing project to develop Kevadiya (Gujarat) into a city of electric vehicles. He said that the necessary infrastructure is made available so that only battery buses, two-wheelers and four-wheelers will operate in Kevadiya in the future.

The Prime Minister announced that the government has identified 11 sectors that can make good use of resources by recycling them through modern technology.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos