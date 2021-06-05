Donald Trump and Joe Biden tried to get email from New York Times reporter to reveal source





The Justice Department, headed by Donald Trump and Joe Biden, appeared in court to seize emails from four New York Times reporters.

They have provided extensive coverage of former FBI Director James Comey and his actions leading up to the 2016 election, and even received a gag order to publicly hide their efforts.

Donald Trump’s administration has started to roll – President Biden’s three-month attempt to obtain an email has continued, but the Biden team issued the gg executive order on paper to prevent disclosure of the request. ..

He was lifted on Friday and the newspaper was able to reveal what had happened.

The agency sought the files of four journalists: Matt Apzzo, Adam Goldman, Eric Richtbrau and Michael S. Schmidt.

The email request was directed to Google, which operates The Times’ email system. After that, Google notified the newspaper.

The request to Google was made on January 5 of this year, leaving President Trump 15 days remaining.

The New York Times revealed on Friday that four of their reporters had been targeted by the Justice Department. The Justice Department appeared in court and forced Google to turn over email recordings. This move has been described as an attack on Article 1 of the amendment, although it bounced back and ultimately did not deliver the email.

Michael Schmidt (left) and Adam Goldman (right) were targeted by the Department of Justice

Matt Apuzzo (left) and Eric Lichtblau have also been identified by the Ministry of Justice

An attorney in the Washington Federal Attorney’s Office obtained a sealed court order from a magistrate asking Google to secretly hand over the records. Google declined and the email was not retrieved.

On March 3, under the Biden administration, the Justice Department issued an executive order on this paper.

The decree was lifted on Friday.

“It’s clear that Google did the right thing, but it never should have happened,” said Dean Bake, editor of the New York Times.

“The Justice Department has sought to identify news sources that are clearly in the public interest during the last 15 days of the Trump administration.

“And the Biden administration continued to pursue him.”

Mr Bake said the move “considerably undermines press freedom”.

Under Mr Trump and Mr Biden, the Justice Department followed emails from four journalists

News that the Justice Department is trying to get sources from reporters via email tells four reporters that the Trump administration is looking for sources in 2020 for the first months of 2017. I came two days after I got there. informed that I had secretly entered the save.

The notice follows similar disclosures in recent weeks regarding the seizure of correspondence files from CNN and Washington Post reporters.

They did so in a previous attempt to find out where the Trump administration leak was coming from.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice argued that this effort was a legacy of the Trump era and had never been seriously pursued under Biden.

Anthony Corey, spokesperson for the Department of Justice, said the Biden-era Department of Justice decided to delay enforcement “on several occasions in recent months.”

They said the Justice Department “decided to voluntarily withdraw the order before the case was established.”

He added: “This department attaches great importance to free and independent reporting and is committed to complying with the First Amendment.”

However, the fact that Biden’s Justice Department maintained its taxation for three months and even issued gag orders has remained unchanged.

Last month, Mr Biden said he would not allow the Justice Department to seize communications materials that could reveal journalists’ sources during the administration.

He called this practice “simply, simply wrong.”

