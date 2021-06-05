The satire of “Commissioner Bismillah” which is considered normal





Jakarta – The users Twitter crowds make jokes’Commissioner of Bismillah‘against the government. This satire is judged by ordinary politicians in politics. Initially, this phenomenon appeared on social networks, especially Twitter. Internet user busy praying to become commissioner of public enterprises (BUMN). The narration that is conveyed usually reads’Commissioner of Bismillah‘while mentioning the desired public enterprise. The movement appeared on Twitter after Abdi Negara Nurdin or Abdee Slank appointed Commissioner of PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero). Abdee Slank is known to be a supporter of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Internet user seems to want to satirize the government by praising the performance of the government and then pray that he is appointed commissioner as well. Responses from politicians The member of Commission VI of the House of Representatives, André Rosiade, considered that this was a dynamic in the appointment of Abdi Negara Nurdin or Abdee Slank as commissioner of Telkom. “Usually the pro and con dynamics of Abdee Slank’s appointment. democracy is something reasonable and mundane, “André said on Saturday (5/6/2021). He considered that this was a contribution for the government in appointing people to occupy positions in the BUMN. Gerindra’s politician said the number of internet users who wrote ‘Bismillah komisaris’ showed the public’s concern for the fate of state-owned enterprises. “Of course, it is a contribution for the government in the future in the appointment of the commissioners, it must prioritize the competences according to the field of the commissioners of the company to be directed. This is normal, in a democratic country c ‘is normal, ”he said. André also underlined that Commission VI, whose field of action is the BUMN, will oversee the performance of the BUMN officials appointed by the government. He also hopes that people in the spotlight perform well when they are commissioners. “The curators and directors who are featured must really show their performance. It is the most important. Don’t even think you’ve been appointed, you are a burden on the government. ready to face us in Commission VI, you probably know it ”, declared André. The president of Commission VI Faisol Riza did not question the many jokes about “Bismillah komisaris” either. He thinks it’s good. “Good,” said Faisol Riza.

