Nixon is much more serious than Trump: Michael Dobbs and the history of the White House tapes | Books





I love you, as you know, said Richard Nixon. Like my brother.

The 37th President bids farewell to Chief of Staff Bob Haldeman in a surprisingly intimate phone call that half a century later lingers in the air like a ghost.

Donald Trump had tweets but Nixon had tapes: 3,700 hours of them, secretly recorded by a White House system that the East German Stasi might have envied. The conversations were posted between 2007 and 2013, a listening opportunity that will likely never happen again.

They have proven to be a gold mine for Michael Dobbs, a British-born author and journalist whose elegantly written book, King Richard Nixon and Watergate: An American Tragedy, focuses on the hundred days since the second inauguration of Nixon and led to his downfall.

The tale follows Nixon from room to room, day after day, sometimes minute by minute. It tells how the tapes capture ice cubes clinking in a glass, Nixon’s voice softening as his 24-year-old daughter Julie calls and, as the world knows, a few bilious rants on the media as the Watergate scandal getting worse.

Why did this famous secret president leave such an incriminating trace? Nixon never intended the tapes, made between February 1971 and July 1973, to become public. But he had an eye on posterity.

It’s kind of like Churchill said: History will be kind to me because I intend to write it myself, says Dobbs, 70.

It was also Nixon’s idea. It’s a difference with Trump: [Nixon] had really studied history in depth and compared himself to people like Churchill and De Gaulle. He wanted to write memoirs that would justify his place in history and particularly undermine any attempts by haughty assistants like [Henry] Kissinger to claim full credit for his foreign policy initiatives.

Tapes force a writer to put himself in his shoes and see events from his point of view so you can watch him destroy himself Michael Dobbs

So he never imagined that the tapes would go public. He thought they were just going to be his private property that he could lean on to write his memoirs. Of course, he didn’t quite understand that just to go back and listen to these tapes he would have to spend all of his retirement trying to decipher them. The tapes got completely out of hand at the end.

Lyndon Johnson logged around 800 hours of phone calls, but Nixon took it to a whole new level. Dobbs says: The difference with Nixon was that he was so dumb and a little bit clumsy that he didn’t know how to turn tape recorders on and off, so they invented a system that turned out to be completely evil: he on himself. He recorded absolutely everything without any kind of input from him, which really did in the end.

Sometimes Nixon could forget that the tapes were running as he and his assistants plotted dirty tricks, unleashed rude rants, or made racist asides. In one, Haldeman suggests that White House attorney John Dean had to eliminate all his frustrations in pure, raw, animal, and pure sex.

The media disgust a la Nixons Trump includes a boast that he really stuck them in the groin. It also comes up in a conversation with his special advocate, Chuck Colson, on the eve of his inauguration. Dobbs says: He’s about to give that speech and he’s rejoicing with Colson, his henchman, about how he’s going to stick with the Washington Post and bring down the Posts share price. He usually calls journalists bastards.

At this point, Nixon was riding high after a resounding election victory and with an approval rating of nearly 70%. The break-in of the Democratic National Committee offices at the Watergate compound seven months earlier was apparently behind him despite the efforts of Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein.

But then in just a few weeks and months it all fell apart completely and you have all these people in the White House at each other’s throats and, as Nixon says, pissing on each other. and finally pissing on the president. So it’s an incredible three-month period in which possibly one of the most disciplined White House operations in history completely collapses.

In July 1973, some of Nixons’ advisers begged him to destroy the tapes lest they reveal his role in the Watergate cover-up. He felt they would strengthen his defense. He was wrong.

The Supreme Court ordered the release of a smoking gun strip confirming Deans’ testimony that Nixon told his aides to order the CIA to shut down the FBI’s investigation into the heist. Nixon lost the confidence of his fellow Republicans and was forced to resign in August 1974, before he could be impeached.

Dobbs ponders: At some point it becomes Deans’ word versus Nixon’s word. There was not enough evidence to impeach the president at this point. The only reason he was forced to resign was because the tapes started to come out and it went all the way to the Supreme Court. Without the tapes, there would not have been a sufficient basis to force Nixon out of office.

Richard Nixon leaves the White House after his resignation on August 9, 1974. Photograph: Bill Pierce / Time & Life Pictures / Getty Image

And yet, as Dobbs listened, he also discovered that the tapes that ruined Nixon’s reputation today could still provide a measure of redemption.

What they do is force a writer to put himself in his shoes and see events from his point of view so that you see him destroy himself and destroy his presidency and the pain and agony he feels. .

Unless you are an absolute enemy of Nixon, you must feel sympathy for the man, not because you approve of what he did, but just on a personal level.

The president’s conversations with his daughters help him humanize him.

You can understand the way he talks to Julie, especially if you’ve listened to the previous recording of him talking to Haldeman. Suddenly he goes from an irascible president barking orders at people to a loving father.

Then there’s that melancholy appeal with Haldeman, who knew the president better than anyone.

Nixon never invited him to a family meal, never shook his hand, and then suddenly here is Nixon saying, I love you like my brother. If you know the story of the two Nixons brothers who died of tuberculosis when he was young, it is extraordinary.

Dobbs wrote the book during the one-term presidency, peppered by the Trump scandal, twice impeached. The parallels with Nixon were inevitable: the exploitation of racial resentment, the whipping of the silent majority, hostility to the press and elites on the East Coast. But he thinks there are key differences as well.

Donald Trump leaves the White House on January 20. Photograph: Al Drago / EPA

Nixon is a much more serious and serious person than Trump, and he had a really sophisticated understanding of history and foreign policy. We don’t know how Trump is going to be treated by historians 40, 50 years later, but I find Nixon to be a more empathetic character than Trump.

To some extent, Nixon has managed to rehabilitate himself, or at least we now have a more nuanced picture of Nixon. I’m not sure Trump is going to be rehabilitated, at least among historians.

The author, a dual British and American citizen who worked for the Guardian and the Washington Post, continues: One thing that sets them apart is the claim that the election was rigged and stolen from Trump. Although Nixon held a lot of grudges especially about the 1960 election and felt that the Kennedys stole it from him, he did not make it public or try to seriously challenge it.

He accepted it because he thought it was a rule of the game. Trump threw this rule of the game completely overboard. Nixon is one of the traditional American presidents. Trump is outside the mainstream.

It remains to be seen whether historians will view Trump as a Shakespearean figure or conclude that he was just not psychologically interesting. Dobbs believes that Nixon, who rose from poverty to president only to endure disaster, meets King Lear’s standard. With its theatrical title, the book is divided into four acts and has a list of dramatic characters.

Calling him a tragic Shakespearean hero doesn’t mean you approve or love him, says Dobbs. It means that you have just been struck by this fall from grace and that you have become aware of the suffering it involves. I was more interested in telling the story than in passing judgment.

Go out, chased by a tape recorder.

