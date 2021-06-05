Xinhua World Economic News recap on June 5 at 10:00 GMT

Washington-Friday, US President Joe Biden rejected the Republican’s new infrastructure plan, but will continue talks with the Republican next week.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement that Republican Supreme Negotiator Shelley Moore Capito would spend around $ 50 billion on numerous infrastructure programs during a phone call with the president on Friday. He said he came up with a new proposal. (Infrastructure spending in the United States)

Wellington-APEC Trade Minister joins Asia-Pacific business leaders on Friday to focus on forum focus on regional economic integration, trade implications of the economic response to COVID -19 and how to improve the economy. Strong against future shocks after hearing the opinions of the private sector.

“Free, fair and open trade has led to massive growth across the Asia-Pacific region,” said New Zealand Minister of Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor, Chairman of the Ministerial Conference of the APEC 2021. But without the energy of the business community, this growth would not have been possible. (APEC-Economics)

Ankara – Turkey has discovered 135 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the southern Black Sea, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

New discoveries in the Amasra-1 field have brought the region’s total potential to 540 billion cubic meters, Erdogan said at the opening ceremony in Zonguldak on the Black Sea. (Turkey-Natural gas)

Windhoek-Another severe blockade by COVID-19 will worsen Namibian government debt, Bank of Namibia Governor Johannes Gawazab said on Friday.

Namibia is currently facing a third wave of coronavirus infection, with a sharp increase in hospitalizations and deaths associated with COVID-19, according to the Ministry of Health. (Namibian economy)