32 years after the Tiananmen Square protests, China’s internal security remains Xi’s biggest concern: Vijay Gokhale

Mao Tse Tung, Deng Xiaoping, and Xi Jinping are dominant figures, but even their era saw factionalism and rivalry within the party.

China’s domestic situation remains top concern 32 years after Tiananmen Square protests, former foreign minister says Vijay Gokhale, author of the book The Making of a Protest: A Diplomat Looks Back.

In an interview with The Hindu, he said President Xis’ challenges were similar in the past, but the circumstances were different. Extracts:

Your book Tiananmen Square focuses on the growing unrest among students in 1989, but also focuses on the divisions within the Chinese Communist Party that led to the protests. Do these divisions still exist under President Xi Jinping?

One of the myths is the feeling among many in India that China and the CCP are a monolith, with a leader, a chain of command and 1.4 billion people following that leader. Any study of the CCP would show the severe factionalism within the party at different points in history. Mao Tse Tung, Deng Xiaoping and currently Xi Jinping are dominant figures, but even in their time there were factions and rivalries within the party. It’s just that the Chinese system is closed, the media cannot cover these issues, and therefore we cannot see it.

Do you see any similarities between today and this period of the Tiananmen protests?

The only similarity is that Deng Xiaoping and Xi Jinping share the same vision, that China should be ruled by the Communist Party, and that the party’s authority and dominance in political terms should not be diluted. Due to the growth of China, the West which saw China as a kind of cash cow in 1990, now sees it as a bit carnivorous, waiting to devour them. Because the point is, China is not just the second largest economy in the world now, and in some ways a real challenger to Western domination of technology, equipment, manufacturing, etc. In 1990, China was much weaker, and that is why Deng Xiaoping spoke of staying the course, not looking up, waiting, watching and biding his time. Today, the Chinese economy is the second in the world, it is the largest foreign investor in the world, it is the second or the third most powerful armed force in the world, it has enormous diplomatic influence in the world. foreign. And so Mr. Xis’ policy is where China begins to assert itself.

Are the challenges President Xi faces internally, in Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong, of a different order from those Deng faced in 1989 with the protests?

When it comes to pacifying minorities and border regions, I think there is almost nothing to choose between Mao, Deng and Xi. However, I think the response of the Chinese government to the protests in Hong Kong, the haste with which they are proceeding, the determination to completely crush any form of dissent must be watched closely in India because it will go wrong in Taiwan as well. The concern is whether the Chinese leadership has come to the idea that reunification of Taiwan with the mainland by peaceful means may no longer be possible, and therefore they may have to consider some kind of military action. by force. If this conclusion has already been reached in Beijing, then what they are doing in Hong Kong makes perfect sense, because then they are not trying to make Hong Kong an example for Taiwan, which Deng Xiaoping did with his experience of one country, two systems (for Hong-Kong).

Also 32 years ago, we were in the middle of a long stalemate at LAC (Sumdorong Chu). In terms of relations with India, how has China changed?

China’s confidence today stems from what some might call a false confidence that China is doomed to rise and rise, and the West is doomed to fall and fall. This was further reinforced by [how they have dealt with] the COVID pandemic. However, this strong external confidence in China is always combined with an internal paranoia, in particular as regards the sustainability of the Communist Party in China. Any country that does not align with China is a country that is potentially a threat to them, and it is increasingly in this category that India is falling. India is a great power, has a relatively autonomous foreign policy. We have friends everywhere and we would like to be friends with China as well. But there are some policies that we have not aligned with, for example Belt and Road, because it violates our sovereignty. And so, I have the impression that there has been a certain ignorance of Indian intentions by the Chinese side. In the short term, of course, what happened [at the LAC] is of concern to us. In the long run, it is hoped that China feels that it is not in its national interest to create an adversary of a country which is not only a neighbor, but which will also share a bigger stage with China. in the future. But I think in the meantime we’re in a tough race.